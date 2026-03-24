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Home / Finance / News / RBI injects ₹55,837 crore in banking system through 3-day VRR auction

RBI injects ₹55,837 crore in banking system through 3-day VRR auction

The RBI injected the funds at cut-off and weighted average rates of 5.26 per cent, the central bank said

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of about ₹26,196.36 crore as on March 23. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday injected ₹55,837 crore transient liquidity into the banking system through three-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction.

The RBI injected the funds at cut-off and weighted average rates of 5.26 per cent, the central bank said in a release.

The liquidity injected was much lower than the notified amount of ₹1 trillion, despite the sharp drop in surplus liquidity in the banking system due to advance tax payments.

Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of about ₹26,196.36 crore as on March 23.

In the last few days, the central bank infused transient liquidity of ₹2.08 trillion into the banking system through VRR auctions of various tenures.

 

Prior to this, the RBI infused ₹3.5 trillion of durable liquidity into the banking system through open market purchase (OMO) of government securities since January 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

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