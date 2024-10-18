Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Rupee pegged back by higher US yields; hopes of RBI intervention counters

Rupee pegged back by higher US yields; hopes of RBI intervention counters

Choppy oil prices, foreign investors taking out money in lieu of the China stimulus, higher US yields and the dollar has pushed back the rupee by just 0.3 per cent month-to-date

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 10 Rs

Reserve Bank of India, like it has been for months now, receives a large part of credit for the lack of volatility post 84 | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee is poised to open nearly flat on Friday amid a rally in the dollar index and US rates and expectations that the country's central bank will aid the local currency.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open barely changed to the US dollar from 84.0675 in the previous session. The rupee is just a few ticks away from an all-time low of 84.0750 hit on Monday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The rupee's dip past the 84 handle last Friday, after having spent a considerable time near that level has not lead to an increase in volatility. The rupee, despite making a lifetime low, has been in just a 10-paisa range this week.

 

The Reserve Bank of India, like it has been for months now, receives a large part of credit for the lack of volatility post 84.

"The RBI's conditioning of the market alongside actual intervention has just buried any possibility of big moves," a currency trader at a bank said.

"That means that interbank does not play break outs or break downs, which contributes to the existing low volatility setup."

More From This Section

Premiumatm transactions

SBI to outsource running of 40% of onsite ATMs, marking largest such order

The slowing growth in bank deposits, compared to credit, in recent times has raised concerns with both the government and the regulator — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — flagging the issue. However, many believe that it is not a systemic concern bu

Bank deposit growth moderates to 11.8% in early October: RBI data

INCOME TAX

I-T dept simplifies process under new guidelines for compounding offences

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital

Customer connect can help avert MUDRA loan crisis, says SBI Dy MD

Audit

NFRA chairman Pandey stresses the need to adopt global audit standards

The choppy oil prices, foreign investors taking out money in lieu of the China stimulus, higher US yields and the dollar has pushed back the rupee by just 0.3 per cent month-to-date.

Data lifts dollar, US rates

Thursday's data showed US retail sales increased 0.4 per cent last month, compared to a 0.3 per cent rise expected by economists, while jobless claims dipped, indicating that consumption and labour market are holding up. This reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will not need to repeat the September's 50 basis rate cut.

The dollar index climbed to 103.87 on Thursday, highest since the first week of August. The 10-year US yield rose to 4.10 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee hovers near 84 against dollar on dip in peers, tepid local equities

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Money

Rupee pinned near all-time low of 84.07 as regional currencies decline

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee drops to lifetime low of 84.07 on high dollar demand by foreign banks

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee weakens below 84 against US dollar amid FPI selloff, costlier oil

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Rupee rises 1 paisa to 83.95 against US dollar during early trade

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon