Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Shriram Finance targets to cross Rs 3 trillion in assets in FY26

Shriram Finance targets to cross Rs 3 trillion in assets in FY26

Apart from the MSME financing, the focus would be on green financing including electric vehicles

Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice-Chairman, Shriram Finance

Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice-Chairman, Shriram Finance

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shriram Finance Ltd, the flagship company of diversified conglomerate Shriram Group, is set to cross Rs 3 lakh crore in assets during the next financial year starting April 1 with loan growth of 15 per cent.

"We expect 15 per cent credit growth for FY26 if the GDP grows at 6.5 per cent. Usually, loan growth is more than 2 times of the GDP. Higher the GDP growth, higher is the demand for loan," Shriram Finance executive vice chairman Umesh G Revankar told PTI.

Asked about the asset book target, he said, it should cross Rs 3 lakh crore in FY26 and this financial year would close over Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

 

Shriram Finance would end the current financial year with 18 per cent credit growth although the guidance was 15 per cent, he said, adding, the company has exceeded its target.

If the economy picks up, he said, the company would do better than the guidance.

Also Read

fundraising

Truhome Finance raises Rs 870 crore via ECB to fund affordable housing

Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman meets US Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark

UPI

MDR demand gains momentum as industry bodies rally behind proposal

Premiumfinance

Business correspondents to undergo digital audit and fresh training

Premiumbanks

Banks set to make treasury gains in Q4 FY25 as bond yields soften

For example, he said, the company can easily grow its credit at 18 per cent if the GDP growth is more than 6.5 per cent.

Apart from the MSME financing, the focus would be on green financing including electric vehicles.

Earlier this month, Shriram Finance secured USD 306 million in funding from various multilateral and bilateral development financial institutions including the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The latest facility, availed under the company's Social Finance Framework, saw participation from leading global financial institutions, including ADB, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Exim Bank of India (EXIM) with a long tenor financing.

With this latest transaction, Shriram Finance has successfully raised over USD 2.8 billion in offshore funding in the current financial year, further cementing its leadership in structured finance and sustainable funding initiatives.

It raised USD 500 million through an External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) loan, backed by SACE, an Italian export credit agency in February and the historic USD 1.2 billion syndication facility raised in December last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Credit Card

Credit card spends drop to 7-month low of Rs 1.67 trillion in February

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Companies raise record Rs 1.33 trn through QIPs in FY25 amid market boom

Ajay Seth, Ajay

Panel on non-financial regulatory reforms to begin work soon: Finance secy

RBI DG Swaminathan Janakiraman

NBFCs should not take risk beyond their absorption capacity, says RBI

PremiumGold

Indian households' gold stash outweighs reserves with top 10 central banks

Topics : finance sector Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs SRH LIVE ScoreDC vs SRH Playing 11DC vs SRH Pitch ReportRR vs CSK Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon