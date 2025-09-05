Banks are closed in many states on Friday for Eid-e-Milad, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar that lists other holidays nationwide.
Banks in Kerala are closed for Thiruvonam, the most important day of Onam celebrations. In Mumbai, the RBI shifted the Eid-e-Milad holiday to Monday after government authorities and community groups agreed to carry out the main procession on that date. Banks are closed in the rest of Maharashtra for the occasion on Friday.
Where banks are closed today
Branches in the following states and union territories will be closed on Friday:
- Gujarat
- Karnataka
- Madhya Pradesh
- Mizoram
- Maharashtra (except Mumbai, where holiday is shifted)
- Tamil Nadu
- Uttarakhand
- Telangana
- Manipur
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Uttar Pradesh
- Kerala
- Delhi
- Chhattisgarh
- Jharkhand
- Andhra Pradesh
Upcoming bank holidays in September
Bank closures vary by state and festival. The remaining holidays in September are:
- September 6 (Saturday): Banks in Sikkim closed for Eid-e-Milad
- September 8 (Monday): Banks in Mumbai closed for Eid-e-Milad. In rest of Maharashtra, banks will be closed on September 6
- September 12 (Friday): Banks in Jammu & Kashmir closed for Friday following Eid-i-Milad
- September 22 (Monday): Rajasthan closed for Navratra Sthapna
- September 23 (Tuesday): Jammu & Kashmir closed for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday
- September 29 (Monday): Tripura, Sikkim and West Bengal closed for Maha Saptami/Durga Puja
- September 30 (Tuesday): Tripura, Odisha, Manipur, Rajasthan, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand closed for Maha Ashtami/Durga Puja
What it means for customers
Even on bank holidays, digital banking channels remain functional. Customers can continue to: Transfer funds through UPI, NEFT and RTGS
- Access ATMs for cash withdrawals
- Use debit and credit cards for transactions
- Manage accounts and services through net banking and mobile apps
While physical branches may not operate, online services ensure that essential financial transactions remain uninterrupted.