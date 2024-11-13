Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Child insurance: Waiver of premium can help secure education goal

Child insurance: Waiver of premium can help secure education goal

These plans generally mature when the child reaches 18 to 25 years. Thus, their payouts are aligned to milestones like higher education and marriage

Education loan

Photo: Shutterstock

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vineet Kumar (name changed on request), a 32-year-old Faridabad-based advertising executive, is the father of a one-year-old. While he finds fatherhood fulfilling, he admits to certain anxieties. “I do sometimes worry about what would happen to my child if I am not around,” says Kumar. A child insurance plan can offer the necessary reassurance to parents like him.
 
Key features
 
These plans generally mature when the child reaches 18 to 25 years. Thus, their payouts are aligned to milestones like higher education and marriage.
 
These products can help with disciplined, goal-based wealth creation. Most importantly, they provide insurance coverage. “On the unfortunate demise of the parent, an immediate lump-sum payout is made. Also, all future premium payments are waived. If the product comes with a premium payment term of, say, 10 years, and the parent passes away after two years, the life insurance company pays the remaining eight premiums, thereby ensuring the policy continues to be in force and offers all the promised benefits upon maturity,” says Srinivas Balasubr­amanian, chief of products, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
 
 
Child insurance plans ensure a secure future even if the breadwinner passes away early. “They take care of the problem: How can I ensure my child’s education and other goals are not compromised, even if I am not around?” says Madhu Burugupalli, senior exe­cutive vice president and head of products, Bajaj Allianz Life.
 
These plans may be unit-linked or traditional, guaranteed-return plans. “Some also offer income to the family during the policy term, usually 1 per cent of the sum assured or equivalent to one annual premium,” says Sameep Singh, product head-investment, Policybazaar.

More From This Section

mutual funds, investors

UTI MF launches two new Index Funds: Alpha Low-Volatility 30 and Midcap 150

Pension, Savings, Retirement

EPF, EPS contribution limit may be hiked: Impact on salary explained

KYC know your costumer

RBI: Customers can submit online self-declaration for Re-KYC if no changes

Sweden, Sweden flag

Sweden cuts EU Blue Card processing time to 30 days for skilled workers

Donald Trump, Trump

Possible H-1B visa restrictions under Trump: A win-lose situation for India

 
SIPs + term plan may not suffice
 
Systematic investment plans (SIPs) usually stop when the breadwinner passes away. Term plans may not be able to provide for longer-term needs. “After the breadwinner’s demise, shorter-term needs take precedence — household expenses, repayment of home loan, school fees, etc.,” says Burugupalli. By the time the child is ready for college, the funds may be exhausted.
 
According to Singh, most families lack adequate term cover, with the sum assured rarely exceeding Rs 1-2 crore. “Such a cover may not suffice to fund the child’s higher education and provide for the wife’s retirement,” he says.
 
Deepesh Raghaw, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registered investment advisor (RIA), notes that if the family members are not financially savvy, term plan payouts tend to get squandered.
 
Child plans make payouts at the right time. “They can ensure that the child’s education goal is met, even if the breadwinner passes away,” says Balasubramanian.
 
Not cost-effective
 
Many of these children plans may not be as cost-effective as a term plan plus mutual fund combo. “Returns, especially in traditional plans, tend to be suboptimal,” says Raghaw.
 
Plans insuring the child’s life, not the parent’s, should be avoided. These policies are also less suitable for older individuals or those with pre-existing conditions. “If you are over 50, the mortality charge will be high due to age. And if you have health issues, the insurer will apply a loading on this charge,” says Raghaw.
 
Tax-exempt returns are limited to Rs 2.5 lakh for unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips) and Rs 5 lakh for traditional plans.
 
Should you opt for a non-participating traditional plan or a Ulip? The former guarantee the payout amount. “But with a Ulip, especially with a longer horizon, a bigger corpus can be accumulated due to the equity exposure,” says Singh.
 
Checks to be run before purchase
 
> In a guaranteed-return traditional plan, get an advisor to check the internal rate of return and make sure it offers at least 6 per cent
> If you are buying a Ulip, check the cost structure and avoid expensive plans
> Ulips are of two types – Type-I and Type-II
> In a Type-I plan, you get the higher of the fund value or the sum assured; in a Type-II plan, you get the fund value plus the sum assured
> To ensure your child gets a higher amount, buy a Type-II plan

Also Read

Adani, Gautam Adani

India's Adani Group to invest $10 billion in US energy following Trump win

cooperative federalism

Best of BS Opinion: Elusive concept of cooperative federalism, more

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

GRSE registers total income of Rs 2,311 crore in first half of FY25

India-Philippines friendship enduring, poised to move to higher orbit: EAM

India-Philippines friendship enduring, poised to move to higher orbit: EAM

PremiumHindalco Industries Ltd, Hindalco sustainable mining

Hindalco poised for growth with expansion, robust operational results

Topics : child plans Insurance Personal Finance Your money

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon