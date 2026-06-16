Explained: Why ED attached Rs 1,617 cr of assets lnked to Raheja Developers

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached assets worth Rs 503.48 crore linked to real estate company Raheja Developers, its promoter Navin M Raheja and members of his family as part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation into alleged fraud against homebuyers.

With this latest action, the total value of assets attached by the agency in the case has risen to about Rs 1,617.29 crore.

But what exactly is the case about, and what does it mean for thousands of homebuyers who invested in the company's projects?

What is the case?

The investigation stems from multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) following complaints from homebuyers who had booked units in various residential projects launched by Raheja Developers.

According to the ED, thousands of buyers alleged delays, non-completion of projects and misuse of funds collected for housing developments.

Based on these complaints, the agency initiated a money-laundering probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

How many homebuyers are involved?

The ED claims that Raheja Developers collected Rs 2,425.99 crore from nearly 4,600 homebuyers across various projects.

These funds were meant to be used for the development and completion of residential projects promised to buyers.

What has the ED alleged?

According to the agency, evidence gathered during the investigation indicates that substantial portions of the money collected from homebuyers were allegedly diverted and used for purposes other than completing the projects for which the funds were raised.

The ED has described the case as involving a "large-scale diversion of funds".

Under anti-money laundering laws, if investigators believe assets have been acquired using proceeds of crime, they can provisionally attach those assets to prevent them from being sold, transferred or concealed during the investigation.

What assets have been attached?

The latest attachment covers immovable properties with an estimated current market value of Rs 503.48 crore belonging to Raheja Developers, Navin M Raheja and members of his family.

This comes on top of an earlier attachment in April 2026, when the ED attached assets worth approximately Rs 1,113.81 crore linked to the company, related entities and the promoter family.

As a result, total attachments in the case now stand at around Rs 1,617.29 crore.

The agency had also conducted searches in April and seized bullion worth Rs 15.82 crore along with foreign currency equivalent to approximately Rs 15 lakh.

Has the company responded?

Yes.

Raheja Developers has strongly denied the allegations.

The company has stated that no wrongdoing has been committed against homebuyers and that it has invested significantly more money into the projects than what it collected from customers.

According to the company, a forensic audit conducted under the supervision of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) supports its position.

Raheja Developers has also rejected allegations of diversion or misuse of funds. "No wrongdoing has been committed against any homebuyer. In fact, Raheja Developers Ltd. has invested significantly more funds into the project than what has been collected from customers," the company said in a statement.

What does asset attachment mean?

An attachment does not automatically establish guilt.

Under the PMLA, the ED can provisionally attach assets that it believes are linked to proceeds of crime while the investigation and legal proceedings continue.

The attachment restricts the transfer or disposal of these properties but does not amount to a final confiscation. Courts and adjudicating authorities will ultimately determine whether the assets can be permanently confiscated.

What does this mean for homebuyers?

For homebuyers, the case is significant because it involves allegations concerning funds collected for residential projects.

The attachment of assets is intended to secure properties that could potentially be used to recover value if wrongdoing is ultimately established.

However, the process can take years and does not automatically guarantee compensation or project completion.

Many homebuyers are likely to closely watch the outcome of the investigation, court proceedings and any future regulatory actions that could affect stalled projects or recovery of funds.

What happens next?

The ED is expected to continue its investigation into the flow of funds and the alleged diversion of money collected from homebuyers.

At the same time, Raheja Developers is expected to challenge the allegations and defend its position before the appropriate legal forums.

The eventual outcome will depend on the findings of the investigation, decisions by adjudicating authorities under the PMLA and any related court proceedings.

For now, the case has become one of the largest ongoing enforcement actions in India's real estate sector, with attached assets crossing Rs 1,600 crore and nearly 4,600 homebuyers at the centre of the dispute.