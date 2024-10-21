Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / How to plan your finances for Dhanteras?

How to plan your finances for Dhanteras?

By blending tradition with smart financial planning, you can celebrate this auspicious occasion and strengthen your financial future

Dhanteras

Dhanteras

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Dhanteras approaches, marking the beginning of the Diwali festival, people are gearing up for new purchases and investments. However, it is crucial to approach this celebration with a well-thought-out financial strategy. 
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Dhanteras, a celebration of wealth and prosperity, is an ideal time to revisit your financial plans. Traditionally, gold has been the go-to investment during this festive occasion, but we are seeing a shift in preferences. Today, around 14 per cent of Indian household assets are allocated to equity, up from 10 per cent in 2012, while deposits still make up 34 per cent. As we enter this auspicious period, it is essential to balance your portfolio by including both growth and defensive assets,” Chethan Shenoy, Director & Head - Product & Research, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited
 
 
“Investors can also see Dhanteras as an auspicious day to start investing for your future. One can look to invest in multi asset allocation funds that give you exposure across asset classes with minimum 10 per cent in gold or silver. A multi asset fund allocates money in equity, debt & money market instruments, Gold ETFs, Silver ETFs, and is aimed at long term capital appreciation,” Shrinivas Khanolkar, Head – Products, Marketing & Corporate Communication at Mirae Asset Investment Managers
 

More From This Section

real estate

Housing sales in tier 2 cities down 13%, Bhubaneshwar sees worst decline

real estate

At 5,253 Cr Pune's stamp duty collections jump 38% in nine months of 2024

France

'Choose France Tour 2024': A chance for Indian students to study in Europe

Retirement Plan, Retirement

New rules allow early retirement for central government employees under NPS

income tax itr taxation

Tax filers earning over Rs 1 cr surge 5X in 10 years; returns double

Here is how you can plan your finances for Dhanteras while balancing tradition with fiscal responsibility.
 
Setting a budget
 
The first step in financial planning for Dhanteras is to set clear financial goals. Categorising these goals into short-term, medium-term, and long-term can provide a structured approach. 
 
Prioritising purchases
 
While it is tempting to indulge in various purchases, prioritising is key. Consider what is truly necessary or holds long-term value.
 
Exploring alternative investments
 
Dhanteras can be an excellent time to diversify your investment portfolio. Mutual funds, stocks, or even digital gold are worth considering.
 
Smart shopping strategies
 
If you are planning to make significant purchases like appliances or electronics, do your research. Many retailers offer Dhanteras discounts, but it is crucial to compare prices across platforms.
 
Explore new gold options
 
Modern investors might consider digital gold options or Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) for better returns and liquidity. 
 
Real estate considerations 
 
The festival season often brings attractive deals in real estate. Buyers should consider leveraging this opportunity to invest in properties that promise appreciation and rental income over time. 
 
Seeking professional guidance 
 
Navigating financial decisions can be complex, especially during festive seasons when emotions run high. Consulting with a financial advisor can provide clarity. 

Also Read

Fixed Deposits

Company fixed deposit rates' terms, tenure explained in one table

HSBC

Decision paralysis: 69% Indians find it hard to plan for future, says study

Cars

Car loan rates, terms and processing fees put together in one table

job search unemployment

1.8 mn posts in Indian financial services sector vacant: FBSB India CEO

Premiumshare market stock market trading

Strategy in bull run: Time to book profits, protect equity market gains

Topics : Financial planning

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon