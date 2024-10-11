Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Improve payment systems' accessibility for disabled persons: RBI to banks

Improve payment systems' accessibility for disabled persons: RBI to banks

While selecting potential solutions for the purpose, care should be taken to ensure that the modifications or enhancements do not compromise security aspects of the systems, the central bank said.

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The RBI also asked them to refer to the accessibility standards issued by the Ministry of Finance in February. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday asked banks to review their payment systems to ensure easier accessibility to persons with disabilities.

All sections of the population, including differently-abled persons, are increasingly adopting digital payment systems, it said in a circular.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"To promote effective access, payment system participants (PSPs, that is, banks and authorised non-bank payment system providers) are advised to review their payment systems/devices in terms of accessibility to Persons with Disabilities," it noted.

Based on the review, banks and non-bank payment system providers may carry out the necessary modifications in payment systems and devices like point-of-sale machines, which can be accessed and used by persons with disabilities with ease, the RBI said.

 

The RBI also asked them to refer to the accessibility standards issued by the Ministry of Finance in February.

While selecting potential solutions for the purpose, care should be taken to ensure that the modifications or enhancements do not compromise security aspects of the systems, the central bank said.

PSPs have been asked to submit to the Reserve Bank, within one month, details of their systems/devices that need to be modified, along with a time-bound plan of action for achieving the same.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI asks REs to conduct internal risk assessments for terror financing

industry, ibc, pli, bankruptcy

RBI asks asset reconstruction firms to standardise credit bureau reporting

asset reconstruction business

RBI asks ARCs to become members of all credit information companies

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI asks banks to use info from all relevant sources for risk assessment

UPI, UPI payments, UPI payment

Spending Boost: Soon, pay up to Rs 1,000 without entering PIN on UPI Lite

Topics : RBI Indian Banks payment systems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon