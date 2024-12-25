Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 12:43 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Markets down 11% in last 2 months: Motilal explains where to invest in 2025

Markets down 11% in last 2 months: Motilal explains where to invest in 2025

While the latest correction in Indian markets has cooled off valuations in large-caps, Motilal Oswal Wealth Management is bullish on IT, healthcare, BFSI among others.

Indian equities continue their upward trajectory but largecaps, those stocks valued at Rs 20,000 crore or more, continue to underperform the broader market. The largecap-oriented BSE Sensex is up 31.9 per cent since the end of October last year laggi

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the last 2 months, the Indian stock market has corrected 11 per cent from its all-time high. This correction marked the third major decline since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with unprecedented selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) due to a combination of domestic and global factors. While the latest correction in Indian markets has cooled off valuations in large-caps, Motilal Oswal Wealth Management is bullish on IT, healthcare, BFSI among others. 
 
FIIs sold more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in October and November— the highest-ever two-month selling in history. Earnings moderation and elevated valuations in mid-caps and small caps, along with a strengthening dollar index after Donald Trump’s US election victory, led to FIIs shifting away from India, said Motilal in its annual report. 
 
 
"Nonetheless, the BJP's decisive win in state elections (Maharashtra & Haryana) in late November renewed optimism in the market. Investors expect enhanced government spending, favorable policy changes, and the expedited completion of key infrastructure projects. This optimism was further fuelled by a 50bps CRR cut by the RBI, which is expected to boost liquidity in the system," it added. 
 
In the near term, Motilal suggests investors should maintain an overweight position in large-cap stocks while selectively allocating to mid and small-cap stocks. Its sector preferences are as follows:
 
Overweight: IT, Healthcare, BFSI, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, Real Estate, and niche themes like Capital Market, EMS, Digital e-comm, hotels.

Also Read

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex sheds 67pts, Nifty settles at 23,727; Smallcap shares shine

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Spandana Sphoorty nears record low; tanks 73% in CY24 on growth concerns

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Bharat Forge up 2% on infusing $64.5 mn in America unit for debt repayment

infra construction

This recently listed stock surged 10% today; zoomed 107% over issue price

Mankind Pharma dips 5% on profit booking after listing of QIP shares

Mankind Pharma dips 5% on profit booking after listing of QIP shares

 
Underweight: Metals, Energy, and Automobiles.
 
"The BFSI sector is well-positioned to navigate the current uncertainties. The expected repo rate cuts in Q1CY25 should further enhance profitability. The Capital Markets theme remains constructive, driven by the rise in retail participation, surge in demat accounts, and the ongoing financialization and digitization of savings," noted Motilal Oswal Wealth Management. 
 
After two years of depressed technology spending, the US tech sector is likely to see a recovery under President Trump’s new regime, coupled with continued rate cuts. This trend should be beneficial for the Indian IT sector. Companies specializing in AI, automation, and cloud services are well-positioned to benefit from a revival in the global tech spending cycle. 
 
The Consumer Discretionary sector stands to benefit from rapid shifts in consumer purchasing behavior, with a transition from unorganized/local to organized retail channels. Companies catering to this shift should perform well.
 
India is poised to lead the global digital infrastructure space, with e-retail penetration expected to hit 10% by 2027. Companies with strong next-generation technology capabilities are better positioned for future success. The government’s initiatives to promote component manufacturing and localization should provide a boost to fast-growing industrial segments, such as data centers, transmission, electronics, and EMS, driving increased order inflows for capital goods companies.
 
Motilal's top picks for 2025 include  ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, L&T, Zomato, NAM India, Mankind, Lemon Tree, Polycab, Macrotech Developers, Syrma SGS.
 
What to expect in 2025? 
The year 2025 could unfold as a tale of two halves. The first half may continue to see market consolidation, while a recovery could take place in the second half. Indian markets are likely to face significant influences from a combination of global and domestic economic events. The anticipated rate cut by the RBI in Feb’25, the ongoing trend of US rate cuts, and the expectations surrounding trade policy changes post Donald Trump taking over as US President in Jan’25 will contribute to market volatility. Additionally, the Union Budget in Feb 2025 will offer important signals to the market. With a fragile global economic environment and mixed macroeconomic factors at home, the market is expected to remain in consolidation mode in the near term.
 
What about corporate earnings?
After a subdued earnings performance in the first half of FY25, earnings are expected to recover in H2, driven by increased rural spending, a buoyant wedding season, and pickup in government spending. We further expect earnings to gain momentum, delivering a 16% CAGR over FY25-27E. Moreover, the recent market correction and the moderation in valuations offer an opportunity to add selective bottom-up stock ideas. We remain optimistic about the long-term trend, given the strength of corporate India’s balance sheets and the prospects for robust, profitable growth.
     

More From This Section

Spain

Spain ends Golden Visa programme: What it means for foreign investors

mutual funds

Tata AIA launches fund tracking Nifty 500 Multicap Quality 50 Index

tax

Tax filing deadline to be extended till Jan 15 for some: Know who benefits

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Banks to be closed for Christmas: Full list of states

Visa

Get ready to travel: Thai e-Visa available worldwide from January 2025

Topics : S&P BSE Sensex Year ender 2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Delhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon