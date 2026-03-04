Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Moving abroad for a new job? Here's what happens to your EPF savings

Moving abroad for a new job? Here's what happens to your EPF savings

Members can choose to maintain, transfer or withdraw their savings depending on their destination and employment terms

jobs

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 4:23 PM IST
Relocating overseas for work does not automatically close your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account. Depending on your destination and employment terms, you can maintain, transfer or withdraw the balance, though specific rules apply.
 
An account continues until the member withdraws the balance or settles benefits under applicable rules, according to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
 

Moving abroad

The rules are separate for persons being deputed abroad by an Indian employer or taking up a fresh job overseas.
 
If you are on temporary deputation to a country that has a Social Security Agreement (SSA) with India, you may continue contributing to EPF in India. EPFO guidelines for “international workers” say that such employees can obtain a certificate of coverage to avoid paying social security in the foreign country for a specified period.
 
 
In this case:

Contributions continue in your Indian EPF account.
 
There is no wage ceiling for international workers.
 
Your UAN remains active.
 
Contributions stop if you migrate abroad and join a foreign employer and the new employment is not covered under EPF. However, according to Paragraph 26A of the EPF Scheme, membership technically continues until you withdraw the amount. The account becomes inoperative after 36 months of no contributions, though interest accrues until age of 58.
 

Can you withdraw before 58?

Yes, under specific conditions.
 
Paragraph 69(1)(c) of the EPF Scheme allows full withdrawal “immediately before migration from India for permanent settlement abroad or for taking employment abroad.” Unlike ordinary resignation cases, there is no mandatory two-month waiting period if you are leaving India for work.
 
Claims are filed online through the EPFO portal using Form 19, subject to KYC verification.
 
For Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) benefits, withdrawal or totalisation depends on whether the destination country has an SSA with India.
 

Tax implications for NRIs

 
Tax treatment depends on your length of service. Under the Income Tax Act, 1961:
 
If you withdraw after five years of continuous service, the amount is tax-free.
 
If withdrawn before five years, it becomes taxable.
 
For non-residents, tax is deducted at source at applicable rates, subject to PAN availability and double taxation avoidance treaty relief, where applicable.
 

What should you do before leaving?

 
EPFO advisories recommend:
 
Activating UAN and completing Aadhaar and bank KYC.
 
Checking whether your destination country has an SSA.
 
Avoiding premature withdrawal if possible to preserve tax benefits and pension eligibility.
 
In short, moving abroad does not mean losing your EPF. The right course depends on your employment status, destination country and long-term plans.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

