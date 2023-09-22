close
Sensex (0.00%)
66230.00 -0.24
Nifty (0.07%)
19756.65 + 14.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5741.50 + 12.75
Nifty Midcap (0.16%)
40248.55 + 63.70
Nifty Bank (0.55%)
44869.50 + 245.65
Heatmap

Strategies for saving more, buying insurance: Top personal finance stories

Our pick of best stories this week explains how get more from your salary and what your life insurance plan should do

personal finance

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A recent report from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) highlighted a dip in India’s household savings, which reached a decadal low of 5.1 per cent in FY23. This week’s lead story by Bindisha Sarang offers actionable strategies for individuals on how to increase their savings rate. Readers can learn to restructure their salary for tax efficiency, undertake smart budgeting, and automate savings to ensure their financial well-being.

Traditional plans, which are insurance-cum-investment plans offered by insurance companies, are difficult products for the layperson to understand. Sebi-registered investment advisor Deepesh Raghaw writes on why insurers must simplify these plans, and how they should go about doing so.

If you plan to take a personal loan, consult Paisabazaar.com’s comprehensive table detailing interest rates and processing fees. By doing so, you’ll gain a clearer understanding of the potential costs associated with each lender, ensuring you select the most attractive option.

If you have a three-four-year investment horizon, consider investing in a medium-duration duration fund. Do look up Morningstar’s review of HDFC Medium Term Fund.

NUMBER OF THE WEEK

Household savings rate: 37.6% of GDP. Credit offtake data indicates that households have been borrowing at a higher pace. The stock of household debt went up to 37.6 per cent of GDP in 2022-23 from 36.9 per cent in the previous year. One reason for higher borrowings by households could be that they may not have fully recovered from the income setbacks suffered during the pandemic. Sustained high inflation (which would have affected the savings rate) would also have played a part, forcing households to borrow more.

Also Read

Managing rent, setting up investment strategy: Top personal finance stories

Terms, bonus, sum assured: Making sense of life insurance policies

You can earn up to 7.25% on your savings account with this bank: Details

Govt hikes interest rates on most small savings schemes by up to 70 bps

Small savings schemes: Pay heed to return, taxation, and lock-in

Explained: Why your ideal term cover should be 10-15 times your annual pay

55% of retail credit used for housing, education, car buys in last 2 years

Planning before saving: How to get more from your income

Investing in a green house? Evaluate local demand to ensure sound return

Table on personal loan rates and terms of various companies


Households must create a budget, identifying opportunities to save and repay their loans. Those who have taken a home loan should try to prepay at periodic intervals and reduce the principal.

Those who have credit card and other high-cost debts should list all their loans in descending order of interest rate. They should then try to pay off their highest-cost loan first.
Topics : Insurance Personal Finance savings

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAsian Games 2023 Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveParineeti-Raghav Chadha weddingGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Schedule tTdayUS Federal Reserve Rates

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: ReportsNvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha todaySpecial session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 citiesIndia counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon