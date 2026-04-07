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Valuations normalise, equities enter better risk-reward zone: Report

Correction brings markets closer to fair value, shifting focus from caution to gradual investing

Iran war impact, Indian equities selloff, market capitalisation India, stock market crash India, investor wealth erosion, global market cap decline, US Israel Iran conflict, Indian stock market volatility, equity market correction India, Covid 19 mar

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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The market correction has made Indian equities more affordable, shifting the investor conversation. A recent report by DSP Mutual Fund suggests valuations are now closer to their long-term averages, creating a balanced entry point. For retail investors, this marks a transition from caution to cautious optimism.
 

Valuations no longer stretched

 
The Nifty is trading at around 18-19 times forward earnings, close to its historical average. This does not make markets “cheap” but it does mean they are not overpriced. India’s premium compared to global markets has reduced, making domestic equities relatively more attractive.
 
According to DSP Mutual Fund, this signals a move from waiting on the sidelines to gradually deploying capital. The fund house said:
 
 
Correction has improved long-term return potential
 
  • The Nifty (in dollar terms) has erased nearly 4.5 years of gains
  • Markets have seen four consecutive months of decline — a rare trend
  • Volatility indicators have spiked, reflecting panic selling
  • Historically, such phases have often been followed by stronger forward returns.
 
This does not guarantee a rally, but it improves the odds for patient investors.

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Why staggered investing makes sense now

 
Rather than timing the exact bottom, the report called for disciplined investing.
 
As markets fall, each investment buys more units, improving long-term returns. This is where strategies like SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) become particularly effective.
 
The key:
 
Focus on gradual allocation, not perfect timing. 

Large caps emerge as relatively safer bets

 
The report said that largecap stocks are in what analysts describe as a “buy zone”.
 
Many of the top companies are:
 
  • Trading at or below long-term valuation averages
  • Delivering stable returns on equity
  • Financially strong with healthy balance sheets
 
This combination of reasonable valuations and strong fundamentals makes large caps attractive for conservative investors.
 

Mid and smallcaps need caution

 
While the broader market has corrected, mid and smallcap stocks are still relatively expensive compared to their historical averages.
 
This means:
 
The correction may not be fully over in this segment 
Returns could be more volatile
 
Investors should consider:
 
  • Investing through active funds
  • Focusing on quality and valuation discipline
  • Using SIPs instead of lump-sum investments
 

Where opportunities are emerging

 
Certain sectors are beginning to offer value after the correction:
 
Private banks: Strong fundamentals but trading below historical multiples
IT companies: Cash-rich, under-owned, and available at lower valuations
Select consumption and healthcare stocks: Showing improving valuation comfort 
These pockets may offer opportunities for long-term investors willing to look beyond short-term noise.
 

Foreign flows could return

 
Foreign investors, who have been selling in recent months, tend to return when valuations become reasonable and currencies stabilise.
 
With the rupee nearing undervalued levels and equity prices cooling off, India may once again start attracting global capital, a key trigger for market recovery.
 

What investors must avoid

 
Investors typically:
 
  • Buy aggressively when markets are high
  • Avoid investing when prices fall
  • But corrections are precisely when better opportunities emerge.
 
As the report underlines, markets are currently reflecting fear and overreaction, conditions that often test investor discipline.
 
Indian markets appear to have moved from “expensive” to “fair-value”. That may not signal an immediate rally, but it does improve the risk-reward equation.
 
For retail investors, the message is:
 
  • Start increasing equity exposure gradually
  • Prefer largecaps for stability
  • Be selective in mid and smallcaps
  • Stay disciplined and avoid emotional decisions
 
The next upcycle may not begin overnight but the groundwork for it is being laid now.

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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