Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: What are exit polls and how to read them

Exit polls for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 will be released after voting ends. Here's what exit polls mean, how they're conducted, and why they often differ from actual results

Exit polls can give a rough picture of the public mood, but they are not always accurate. (Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

After the voting for second phase of Bihar Assembly elections concludes on November 11, all eyes will be on the exit polls, which be announced shortly after the polling ends.
 
While the election results are to be declared on November 14, exit polls claim to give an idea where the wind is blowing in the state. But what are exit polls? How are they conducted, and can we trust them?
 
Here’s a quick look at everything you need to know.

What are exit polls?

Exit polls are surveys done right after people cast their votes. Voters are asked closed-ended questions, such as which party or candidate they voted for, as they leave the polling booth. These answers are then used to predict the possible result before the official counting day. 
 

Who conducts exit polls?

Several news channels and research agencies carry out exit polls. Some of the well-known ones include Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, CSDS, C Voter, and Times Now. Each of them may show different results based on the number of interviews they have conducted and their methodology.

When and where to watch exit polls

Exit poll results for the Bihar Assembly elections will be shown after the final phase of voting ends. You can watch them on major TV news and YouTube channels.
 
The 243-member Bihar assembly requires a simple majority of 122 seats to form the government.

Can exit polls be trusted?

Exit polls can give a rough picture of the public mood, but they are not always accurate. The final result depends on the actual counting done by the Election Commission. So, it’s best to take them with a pinch of salt.
 
For example, in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, exit polls indicated a tight race with no clear majority. However, the actual results showed a decisive victory for the RJD-JDU-Congress alliance, with RJD emerging as the largest party. The actual results were very different from the picture painted by exit polls.

2025 Bihar Assembly elections 2025 result

The final results for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 14. The high-stakes Bihar election will determine whether Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retains the reins, or if Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress-led INDIA bloc succeeds in ending Kumar’s two-decade-long tenure.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

