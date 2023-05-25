close

Maharashtra HSE results 2023: MSBSHSE 12th results, details inside

The Maharashtra HSC result 2023 will be released at 2 pm on mahresult.nic.in and other websites. From February 21 to March 20, 2023, the HSC exams were given in two sessions

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Maharashtra HSE results 2023

Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Today, May 25, the Higher Secondary Certificate, or HSC, or Class 12th board exam result was announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Students can check Maharashtra HSC result 2023 on the official site of the board from 2 pm.
Nearly 15,77,256 students have signed up for the Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2023, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls taking the exam, according to reports. For the HSC exams, approximately 14 lakh students registered. From February 21 to March 20, 2023, the HSC exams were given in two sessions from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Steps to check

The following official websites will be available for the Maharashtra HSC results:
    • Mahahsscboard. in.
    • Mahresult.nic.in.
    • HSC.mahresults.org.in and HSC.mkcl.org

Below are the steps to check the results from the official website:
    1. Visit one of the above official websites to check the results. 
    2. Open the Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2023 link accessible on the landing page.
    3. Now, fill in your login information and select "Submit."
    4. The screen will show your result.
    5. Check the result and save it for later.

Topics : Maharashtra Board results maharashtra hsc Class 12 results

First Published: May 25 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

