TS EAMCET result 2023 declared on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, details inside

On Thursday, the results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 were released, with 86.31 per cent passing the AM stream and 80.33 per cent passing the engineering stream.
The Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy's announcement of the results on Thursday can be found at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Students will be able to view their grades online on the official website after the results were announced at a press conference at 9:30 am.
TS EAMCET 2023 for the Engineering stream was held from May 12 to 14 and for Agriculture and Medical (AM) streams, it occurred on May 10 and 11. TSCHE will release the counselling schedule following the TS EAMCET results, which will lead to admissions at participating state institutions.
TS EAMCET 2023: Steps to check
Students must use their roll numbers as login credentials in order to view their TS EAMCET results.
• Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
• Open the link now to view the TS EAMCET 2023 result.
• Enter the requested details and sign in.
• Submit and look at your result.