TS EAMCET result 2023 declared on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, details inside

The Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy's announcement of the results on Thursday can be found at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Students will be able to view their grades online on the official website after the results were announced at a press conference at 9:30 am.

On Thursday, the results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 were released, with 86.31 per cent passing the AM stream and 80.33 per cent passing the engineering stream.