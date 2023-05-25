close

TS EAMCET result 2023 declared on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, details inside

86.31 per cent of the 1,06,514 people who took the AM stream test were found to be qualified. The results that were announced here on Thursday by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
TS EAMCET result 2023 declared

TS EAMCET result 2023 declared

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
Listen to This Article

On Thursday, the results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 were released, with 86.31 per cent passing the AM stream and 80.33 per cent passing the engineering stream.
The Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy's announcement of the results on Thursday can be found at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Students will be able to view their grades online on the official website after the results were announced at a press conference at 9:30 am.

TS EAMCET 2023 for the Engineering stream was held from May 12 to 14 and for Agriculture and Medical (AM) streams, it occurred on May 10 and 11. TSCHE will release the counselling schedule following the TS EAMCET results, which will lead to admissions at participating state institutions.

TS EAMCET 2023: Steps to check

Students must use their roll numbers as login credentials in order to view their TS EAMCET results.

    • Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
    • Open the link now to view the TS EAMCET 2023 result.

    • Enter the requested details and sign in.
    • Submit and look at your result.

Telangana Engineering institute exam results

First Published: May 25 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

