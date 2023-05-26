RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan BSER 10th Results to be out today

After the results are announced, students who took the exams will be able to view and download their RBSE 10th Result 2023 from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. On May 18, the RBSE also delivered the Class 12th Board Results for the Science and Commerce streams.

The RBSE 10th result 2023 will be available soon from the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The Rajasthan Board is expected to announce the RBSE 10th result 2023 today at 4 p.m., according to reports. Although, the date and time of the RBSE 10th result have not been officially announced by the authorities.