RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan BSER 10th Results to be out today

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 is to be out today. Check Ajmer Board class 10th Result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
RBSE 10th Result 2023

RBSE 10th Result 2023. Representative Image (ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
The RBSE 10th result 2023 will be available soon from the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The Rajasthan Board is expected to announce the RBSE 10th result 2023 today at 4 p.m., according to reports. Although, the date and time of the RBSE 10th result have not been officially announced by the authorities.
After the results are announced, students who took the exams will be able to view and download their RBSE 10th Result 2023 from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. On May 18, the RBSE also delivered the Class 12th Board Results for the Science and Commerce streams.

Yesterday at 3:15 p.m., Rajasthan education minister BD Kalla announced the results of the RBSE class 12th arts exam. The board is expected to announce the class 10th result 2023 today after the announcement of the class 12th arts result.

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Steps To Check Ajmer Board Class 10th Result

    • Visit the official site of the Rajasthan Board at www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
    • Press on the exam result 2023.
    • Click on the RBSE 10th result 2023.

    • Fill in the suitable details.
    • Click on the submit button.
    • Presently, your result is on the interface. 
Rajasthan Board results Class 10 results Rajasthan Board

First Published: May 26 2023 | 11:10 AM IST

