CMAT Result 2023: NTA To Release CMAT Scorecards Soon, details here

Applicants can see their CMAT Results 2023 once they are accessible on the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
CMAT Result 2023

CMAT Result 2023. Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 11:17 AM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2023 Result 2023. The NTA CMAT Result 2023 is expected to be declared today, May 28, according to reports but the official confirmation of this is still anticipated.
Over 50,000 applicants took the MBA entrance exam this year and are expecting their NTA CMAT Results 2023. Candidates can view their CMAT Results 2023 once they are available on the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT Result 2023: Marking details 

Applicants with scores between 201 and 280 can expect a percentile of 81 and 89, while those with scores between 281 and 340 can expect a percentile of 90 and 99.9%. It is expected that the majority of popular CMAT universities will have a cutoff between 90 and 99.99 per cent. The cutoff for the majority of respectable colleges will be somewhere in the range of 81 and 89 percentiles.
As indicated by the CMAT checking scheme, applicants will be granted 4 marks for each right response. 1 mark will be deducted for a wrong response. The unanswered questions, on the other hand, won't have any negative markings.

CMAT Result 2023: Scorecard

To look at the CMAT result 2023, you should keep the login credentials as referenced in your CMAT Admit Card. The CMAT scorecard for 2023 can be downloaded by candidates following the steps listed below:
Step 1: Go to the official NTA CMAT website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search for the CMAT 2023 result link
Step 3:  Open the login page by clicking the link. 
Step 4: Complete the required information, such as the application number and date of birth.
Step 5: Press the 'Submit' button
Step 6: The details of the CMAT scorecard will be shown on the screen. 
Step 7: Check for details like personal data, and take out a print for later.
 

CMAT Result 2023: Post-Process

The CMAT-accepting colleges will conduct additional MBA admissions procedures after the announcement of the CMAT result. Since there is no centralized coordination for the exam counselling process, each institution organizes it differently.
The individual institutions where the applicants have applied will get in touch with them for additional admission processes. The institutions will arrange Group Discussions and Personal Interviews for the contender to participate in and shortlist them on that reason for admission.

CMAT 2023: Overview

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to Management Programme(s) in the nation. This Test works with AICTE-affiliated taking part Institutions to choose appropriate graduate applicants for admission to the Management Courses in such organizations.
Till 2018, the Test was directed by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). NTA is holding this Test since 2019. The CMAT is a three-hour online computer-based exam.

Topics : MBA graduates Management AICTE

First Published: May 29 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

