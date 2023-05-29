CMAT Result 2023: NTA To Release CMAT Scorecards Soon, details here



Over 50,000 applicants took the MBA entrance exam this year and are expecting their NTA CMAT Results 2023. Candidates can view their CMAT Results 2023 once they are available on the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2023 Result 2023. The NTA CMAT Result 2023 is expected to be declared today, May 28, according to reports but the official confirmation of this is still anticipated.

CMAT Result 2023: Marking details



As indicated by the CMAT checking scheme, applicants will be granted 4 marks for each right response. 1 mark will be deducted for a wrong response. The unanswered questions, on the other hand, won't have any negative markings. Applicants with scores between 201 and 280 can expect a percentile of 81 and 89, while those with scores between 281 and 340 can expect a percentile of 90 and 99.9%. It is expected that the majority of popular CMAT universities will have a cutoff between 90 and 99.99 per cent. The cutoff for the majority of respectable colleges will be somewhere in the range of 81 and 89 percentiles.

CMAT Result 2023: Scorecard



Step 1: Go to the official NTA CMAT website at cmat.nta.nic.in. To look at the CMAT result 2023, you should keep the login credentials as referenced in your CMAT Admit Card. The CMAT scorecard for 2023 can be downloaded by candidates following the steps listed below:

Step 2: Search for the CMAT 2023 result link Step 3: Open the login page by clicking the link. : Search for the CMAT 2023 result link

Step 4: Complete the required information, such as the application number and date of birth. Step 5: Press the 'Submit' button Complete the required information, such as the application number and date of birth.

Step 6: The details of the CMAT scorecard will be shown on the screen. Step 7: Check for details like personal data, and take out a print for later.

: The details of the CMAT scorecard will be shown on the screen.

CMAT Result 2023: Post-Process



The individual institutions where the applicants have applied will get in touch with them for additional admission processes. The institutions will arrange Group Discussions and Personal Interviews for the contender to participate in and shortlist them on that reason for admission. The CMAT-accepting colleges will conduct additional MBA admissions procedures after the announcement of the CMAT result. Since there is no centralized coordination for the exam counselling process, each institution organizes it differently.

CMAT 2023: Overview