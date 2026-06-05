Fact-check Friday: Is brown sugar really healthier than white sugar?

Brown sugar often enjoys a healthier reputation than white sugar. It is commonly marketed as a more natural option, and many people assume it is better for blood sugar levels, weight management, and overall health. But is there any truth behind this belief? For this Fact Check Friday, we asked health experts, to separate fact from fiction.

Is brown sugar healthier than white sugar?

According to Dr Eileen Canday, HOD – Nutrition & Dietetics at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, the perception that brown sugar is significantly healthier than white sugar is largely a marketing-driven misconception.

“Brown sugar is essentially white sugar with molasses retained or added back, which gives it its brown colour and distinct flavour. While this may create a ‘more natural’ image, the nutritional differences between the two are minimal,” she explains.

"There's no real biochemistry difference that makes it healthier," says Dr Vimal Pahuja, Associate Director - Internal Medicine & Metabolic Physician, Diabetes & Weight Management Clinic, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai.

This difference can affect cooking and baking. Brown sugar retains moisture and can make baked goods softer and denser, while white sugar tends to create lighter and airier textures.

However, when it comes to nutrition, the gap between the two is very small. “One teaspoon of brown sugar contains around 15 calories, while one teaspoon of white sugar contains around 16.3 calories,” informed Dr Canday.

Does brown sugar affect blood sugar differently from white sugar?

One of the most common claims is that brown sugar is better for blood sugar control. Experts say this is not the case.

“Their glycaemic impact is also very similar to white sugar, meaning both can raise blood glucose levels and stimulate insulin release. Therefore, switching from white sugar to brown sugar is unlikely to produce meaningful improvements in blood sugar control,” says Dr Canday.

This also means that people with diabetes, obesity, insulin resistance, PCOS, or other metabolic conditions should not view brown sugar as a healthier alternative. "Both types get broken down into glucose and fructose in the same way, so they contribute to insulin resistance and weight gain equally," adds Dr Pahuja.

Do the minerals in brown sugar provide health benefits?

Brown sugar does contain tiny amounts of minerals because of its molasses content. These include calcium, potassium, magnesium, and iron. While this sounds impressive, the quantities are extremely small.

“The molasses present in brown sugar does contribute trace amounts of minerals such as calcium, potassium, magnesium, and iron. However, these quantities are too small to offer significant health benefits in the amounts typically consumed,” Dr Canday notes.

Dr Pahuja adds that consuming enough brown sugar to obtain meaningful amounts of these nutrients would mean consuming excessive sugar, which would be harmful to health.

What should you focus on instead of choosing between brown and white sugar?

Experts say the real health goal is not choosing between brown and white sugar. It is reducing the overall amount of added sugar in your diet.

“Ultimately, the quantity of sugar consumed matters far more than whether it is brown or white,” says Dr Canday.

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds remains far more important than swapping one type of sugar for another.

What are healthier alternatives to added sugar?

If you are trying to cut back on added sugar, consider these options: