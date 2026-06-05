Glenmark launches Lacosamide injection in US, targets $15.2 million market

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its US arm has launched Lacosamide Injection USP , a generic version of UCB's Vimpat Injection, in the US market.

The company said the product, available in 200 mg/20 mL single-dose vials, is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference-listed drug Vimpat Injection, which treats epilepsy.

According to IQVIA data cited by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals , the Vimpat Injection market generated annual sales of about $15.2 million in the 12 months ended April 2026, indicating the market opportunity for the newly launched generic product.

Marc Kikuchi, President and Business Head, North America, said the launch reflects the company's strategy to expand its differentiated product portfolio in the US and strengthen its presence in the injectable medicines segment.

"The launch of Lacosamide Injection USP reflects the disciplined execution of our strategy to build a broader, differentiated product portfolio in the United States," Kikuchi said.

Glenmark said the launch would help enhance access to affordable treatment options while addressing the needs of healthcare providers in the US market.

The Mumbai-headquartered drugmaker operates 11 manufacturing facilities and has a commercial presence in more than 80 countries.

The latest launch marks Glenmark's third major foray into the Lacosamide market in the US after receiving approval for generic Lacosamide tablets in 2022 and launching a Lacosamide oral solution in 2024. The company has also accelerated its injectable drug push this year, launching products such as Vancomycin Hydrochloride Injection, Sodium Phosphates Injection and Potassium Phosphates Injection in the US market.