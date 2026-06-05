Friday, June 05, 2026 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Glenmark launches Lacosamide injection in US, targets $15.2 million market

Glenmark launches Lacosamide injection in US, targets $15.2 million market

Company's Lacosamide Injection, available in single-dose vials, is a generic version of UCB's Vimpat; reference drug recorded annual sales of $15.2 million

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its US arm has launched Lacosamide Injection USP, a generic version of UCB's Vimpat Injection, in the US market. 
The company said the product, available in 200 mg/20 mL single-dose vials, is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference-listed drug Vimpat Injection, which treats epilepsy. 
According to IQVIA data cited by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, the Vimpat Injection market generated annual sales of about $15.2 million in the 12 months ended April 2026, indicating the market opportunity for the newly launched generic product. 
Marc Kikuchi, President and Business Head, North America, said the launch reflects the company's strategy to expand its differentiated product portfolio in the US and strengthen its presence in the injectable medicines segment. 
 
"The launch of Lacosamide Injection USP reflects the disciplined execution of our strategy to build a broader, differentiated product portfolio in the United States," Kikuchi said. 

Also Read

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI MPC projects FY27 inflation at 5.1%, keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

Neelkanth Mishra, UIDAI chairperson (part-time), said the idea was to invest in seed scale startups that might not require a large chunk of capital to begin with

Who is Neelkanth Mishra, India's new Executive Director at World Bank?

rupee, cash, money, finance, economy

Father can't favour son over daughter in maintenance for education: HC

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

How a shareholder's complaint led Sebi to Rajesh Exports' ₹15 trn puzzle

Rajesh Exports

Rajesh Exports cites 'communication gap' with Sebi, says revenues correct

Glenmark said the launch would help enhance access to affordable treatment options while addressing the needs of healthcare providers in the US market. 
The Mumbai-headquartered drugmaker operates 11 manufacturing facilities and has a commercial presence in more than 80 countries. 
The latest launch marks Glenmark's third major foray into the Lacosamide market in the US after receiving approval for generic Lacosamide tablets in 2022 and launching a Lacosamide oral solution in 2024. The company has also accelerated its injectable drug push this year, launching products such as Vancomycin Hydrochloride Injection, Sodium Phosphates Injection and Potassium Phosphates Injection in the US market.

More From This Section

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CDSCO (Photo: Vajiram and Ravi Website)

CDSCO flags banned antibiotics in shrimp exports amid rising rejections

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

World in a flux but current era belongs to India: Birla at RSS event

real estate

Realty developers focus on cash flows as housing cycle enters mature phasepremium

The Collective store of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail in Raipur

Retail's rightsized moment comes with outsized bets on new consumerspremium

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Centre's ₹19k crore Bengal maritime plan expected to generate 62k jobspremium

Topics : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals US drug approvals BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming DividendsCMR Green Technology IPOGold and Silver Price TodayHexagon Nutrition IPOIMD Weather ForecastRBI MPC RatesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance