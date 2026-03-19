Why pregnant women have intense dreams and nightmares: Experts explain

“I dreamt about my baby being surrounded by snakes while I tried to fight them off; I couldn’t shake the feeling for hours after I woke up,” says Neha, a graphic designer in her second trimester. Megha, a reporter in her third trimester, recalls a similar intensity: “I had recurring dreams about forgetting my baby in a parking lot and my partner abandoning us.”

While pregnancy brings many visible physical changes, some of the most profound shifts occur after the lights go out. Many expectant mothers find their dreams becoming vivid, highly emotional, and occasionally unsettling, transforming a night’s rest into a strangely intense experience.

Experts suggest these dreams are not only common but are also deeply tied to the physical and emotional transformations of pregnancy. While these nocturnal visions may feel overwhelming, they often reflect the mind’s natural process of adjusting to one of life’s most significant transitions.

Why do dreams feel more intense during pregnancy?

Doctors explain that vivid dreams are a natural response to the sweeping changes happening in the body and mind.

Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, gynaecologist, obstetrician, and IVF expert at Nurture IVF Clinic, says, “Most women have also been reported to have unusually vivid dreams during pregnancy due to significant physiological and emotional changes.”

She adds that hormonal shifts, especially in oestrogen and progesterone, influence brain activity and sleep patterns. At the same time, disrupted sleep caused by discomfort, frequent urination, or foetal movement can make dreams feel more fragmented yet memorable.

Dr Puneet Rana Arora, reproductive health expert and director at CIFAR, Gurugram, echoes this, noting that the brain is actively processing emotional and physical changes. According to him, lighter, interrupted sleep makes it easier to remember dreams, while the growing emotional connection to the baby can make them feel more vivid and deeply personal.

How do hormones and sleep cycles affect pregnancy dreams?

Hormones play a central role in shaping how and what pregnant women dream.

“Increased progesterone might cause sleepiness but can also cause sleep disruption with more waking up during the rapid eye movement phase (REM), in which the majority of dreams are achieved,” explains Dr Bajaj.

As REM sleep is when most dreaming occurs, frequent awakenings during this stage can lead to stronger dream recall. Oestrogen fluctuations also influence mood and brain chemicals, which can affect the emotional tone of dreams.

Dr Arora adds that fatigue, discomfort, and repeated awakenings further disrupt sleep cycles, making dreams easier to remember. As a result, women may feel as though they are dreaming more, even if they are simply recalling more dreams.

How do anxiety and emotions influence pregnancy dreams?

Pregnancy is often described as a mix of joy and uncertainty, and sometimes these emotions do not switch off at night.

Dr Bajaj explains that thoughts about childbirth, the baby’s health, and future responsibilities can activate stress pathways in the brain, which then shape dream imagery.

Dr Arora adds, “The brain processes all this during its sleep cycle and manifests the emotions as vivid dreams or nightmares based on the subconscious mind’s anticipation.”

A 2024 study published in Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews, which analysed 17 studies, suggests that dreams during pregnancy may be linked to changing sleep patterns, but they may also reflect waking life experiences and emotional states. Researchers note that dreams could play a role in emotional regulation, helping women process stress and maintain psychological balance.

When are vivid dreams most common during pregnancy?

While dreams can occur at any stage, experts say certain phases of pregnancy stand out:

First trimester: Rapid hormonal changes and fatigue can intensify dreams

Third trimester: Physical discomfort, frequent waking, and anticipation of childbirth heighten dream recall

Across pregnancy: Emotional adjustments to motherhood influence dream content

Dr Bajaj notes that both early and late pregnancy bring heightened subconscious activity, which often appears in symbolic or emotionally charged dreams.

“Closer to my due date, my dreams became more emotional. I would dream about the baby constantly, sometimes happy, sometimes anxious,” shares Anjali, a homemaker, reflecting how late pregnancy can make dreams feel more intense and personal.

A study published in Sleep Advances last year also found that dreams in late pregnancy tend to become more frequent and graphic, which may reflect underlying anxieties or shifts in emotional wellbeing as childbirth approaches.

What do pregnant women commonly dream about?

Many pregnant women share similar patterns in their dreams, which often reflect their waking concerns:

Dreams about losing or protecting the baby

Strange or symbolic scenarios involving childbirth

Vivid, sometimes unsettling nightmares

Highly emotional dreams that linger after waking

Conflict with partners

“I had a dream that I was in the hospital but no one would tell me where my baby was. I kept running from room to room, completely panicked,” says Rhea, a marketing consultant in her third trimester.

“I didn’t realise it was common, so it worried me at first. But once I spoke to my doctor, I felt better,” shares Bhavya, a social media manager in her first trimester.

Some women describe waking up anxious after dreaming about something going wrong, while others report oddly detailed dreams about everyday situations that feel amplified. Although most women say they feel fine after waking up, these experiences highlight how deeply the mind continues to process the transition to motherhood, even during sleep.

Are nightmares during pregnancy normal or a warning sign?

For most women, vivid or even disturbing dreams are a normal part of pregnancy.

Dr Bajaj says these dreams often reflect the body’s adjustment and emotional readiness for motherhood. However, she cautions that frequent and distressing nightmares may indicate deeper stress or sleep disruption.

Dr Arora adds that if nightmares begin to affect daily life, it could point to anxiety or sleep issues that need attention.

Experts recommend speaking to a doctor if sleep disturbances become overwhelming:

Nightmares occur very frequently or over several nights

Sleep is consistently disrupted, leading to exhaustion

Daytime anxiety, irritability, or mood changes increase

Symptoms such as panic attacks, depression, or insomnia appear

Both doctors emphasise that early support can help identify underlying issues and improve overall wellbeing during pregnancy.

How can pregnant women sleep better and reduce vivid dreams?

Simple habits can help reduce the intensity of dreams and improve rest:

Maintain a consistent bedtime routine

Avoid screens 30 minutes before sleep

Practise relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or prenatal meditation

Create a comfortable sleeping position

Stay active during the day with light exercise

Limit caffeine intake

Write down worries before bed to ease the mind

For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS Dr Bajaj notes that good sleep hygiene can significantly improve sleep quality. Dr Arora adds that talking about worries and managing stress can make a meaningful difference.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.