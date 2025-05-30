Friday, May 30, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Check visa slots daily: US to students as pause in visa process is short

Check visa slots daily: US to students as pause in visa process is short

The US State Department says the pause on new visa interviews for international students is only temporary, urging them to keep checking for open slots

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, May 25, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a message that may ease worries for Indian students, the US State Department on Thursday said a pause on visa processing for international students is likely to be brief, as it carries out expanded checks on social media activity.
 
Tammy Bruce, a spokesperson for the State Department, encouraged prospective students to keep seeking appointments. “I would not be recommending that if this was going to be weeks or months,” she said.
 
She added, “I can tell you that it's something that would happen perhaps sooner than later.”
 
Tammy Bruce also advised students to keep checking for updates. “Right now there might be some delay, and what I'm told to encourage people to do is to regularly check to see when those spaces open,” she said.
 
 
Treat Indian students' visaapplication fairly: India to US

India’s External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday it expects the US to treat Indian students’ visa applications fairly and to let them join their academic programmes on time.
 
“We saw some guidance coming from the United States on student visa matters,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry, at his weekly briefing. “There we made a point that while it is a sovereign function, we expect and we hope that application of Indian students will be considered on merit, and they will be able to join their academic programmes in the US on time.”
 
He added, “The welfare of Indian students abroad remains of utmost priority for the government of India.”
 
Stricter social media screening
 
Concerns have grown among students over the Trump administration’s move to step up social media vetting of visa applicants.
 
On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio instructed embassies and consulates to stop scheduling new visa interviews for student applicants. This step, according to Politico, is part of broader plans to expand scrutiny of foreign student and exchange visitor visa applicants’ social media profiles.
 
The directive, detailed in a cable seen by Politico, says, “Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued septel, which we anticipate in the coming days.”
 
Impact on Indian students and universities
 
Ajay Sharma, an immigration expert, told Business Standard, “Quite simply, the students most affected will be those who have not secured an appointment and those who have already scheduled one. The rejection rate could rise, particularly for applicants whose posts have been liked, shared, or forwarded—especially if they are considered controversial. These could include politically charged posts or ones seen as antisemitic.”
 
Sharma explained, “For those with appointments in the autumn, chances may be slim if they are flagged for such activity. Digital footprints are hard to erase, so deleting posts is pointless. It’s better to be prepared to explain why you made those posts if the visa officer questions them.”
 
“For those who have never posted anything questionable, the best safeguard is to avoid posting content that could be seen as politically sensitive, critical of the US, or antisemitic,” he said. “The simple advice is to steer clear of politics. Your goal is to study in the US—focus on that and stay away from political controversies for now. You’ll have the rest of your life to engage with those issues if you wish.”
 
Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of University Living, said, “The United States remains a top choice for Indian students, thanks to its world-class universities, research opportunities, and professional pathways. However, these developments may prompt families to more carefully weigh their options, especially those prioritising policy consistency and transparency.”
 
He added, “International students contribute more than just tuition. They bring global perspectives that enrich classrooms and research. According to our Indian Student Mobility Report 2024, Indian students are projected to spend $17.4 billion annually, including $10.1 billion on academic expenses alone.”
 
Indian students in the US
 
Jaiswal noted that around 330,000 Indian students were in the US in 2023-24.
 
He said, “While we note that issuance of visa is a sovereign function, we hope that the application of Indian students will be considered on merit.”

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

