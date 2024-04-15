21 retired judges write to CJI against attempts to 'undermine' judiciary

A coalition of 21 retired judges from the Supreme Court and high courts has penned a letter to the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud , expressing concern over mounting efforts by certain factions to undermine the judiciary through orchestrated pressure, misinformation, and public criticism, according to a report by PTI.

The retired judges, including four former Supreme Court justices, highlighted the motives behind these actions as being driven by narrow political agendas and personal gains, aiming to erode public trust in the judicial system. They said that there were increasingly more attempts by "certain factions to undermine the judiciary through calculated pressure, misinformation, and public disparagement".

This comes amid heightened tensions between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition parties regarding legal actions against some opposition figures in corruption cases. It also comes days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which will be conducted over seven phases, starting from April 19.

Affected leaders have sought legal recourse. However, the BJP has accused them of selectively using judicial decisions to their advantage. Meanwhile, opposition parties have accused the ruling BJP of using probe agencies as a "political tool" to target opposition leaders ahead of the elections.

In their letter titled "Need to safeguard judiciary from unwarranted pressures," the retired judges, including Deepak Verma, Krishna Murari, Dinesh Maheshwari, and M R Shah, condemned the insidious methods employed by critics to influence judicial proceedings and tarnish the integrity of the courts and judges.

They highlighted the troubling tactics used by these factions, ranging from spreading baseless theories to covertly influencing judicial outcomes, particularly in cases of social, economic, and political significance. This manipulation, they argued, blurs the lines between advocacy and interference, posing a threat to judicial independence.

Of particular concern to the retired judges is the propagation of misinformation and the orchestration of public sentiment against the judiciary. They cautioned against the selective praise and criticism of judicial decisions, emphasizing the importance of upholding judicial review and the rule of law.

Urging the judiciary, led by the Supreme Court, to fortify itself against such pressures, the retired judges stressed the need to preserve the sanctity and autonomy of the legal system. They asserted the judiciary's role as a pillar of democracy, immune to the transient interests of politics.