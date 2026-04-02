Delhi govt to replace 140,000 Chinese CCTV cameras over security concerns

As part of a security overhaul, the Delhi government will replace nearly 140,000 Chinese-made CCTV cameras installed across the national capital, reported PTI.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the decision targets cameras sourced from Chinese firm Hikvision, aligning with recent government directives and broader national security considerations.

“We have decided to phase out a significant portion of the CCTV cameras installed across the city, particularly those sourced from Chinese firm Hikvision,” Singh said.

The development follows a decision by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to bar the sale and use of Chinese-origin CCTV cameras starting April 1, citing national security concerns.

Phased replacement with upgraded systems

The PWD will gradually replace these cameras with updated systems that meet current technical standards, offer improved data security, and are backed by a stronger supply and service ecosystem.

Singh said that the government has already approved the replacement of 50,000 Chinese cameras in the first phase, describing it as a “clear course correction”. He said every Chinese camera installed earlier will be systematically replaced with secure and trusted systems.

Delhi currently has 274,389 CCTV cameras installed by the PWD across two phases. Of the 140,000 cameras installed between September 2020 and November 2022, all are Chinese-made. The remaining 134,389 cameras, installed between June 2025 and March 2026, are not of Chinese origin.

BJP slams AAP over Chinese CCTV installations

Parvesh Singh criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for installing Chinese-made cameras without considering long-term security implications.

“The AAP installed Chinese Hikvision cameras across Delhi without thinking about its long-term security implications. When you deploy such systems across an entire city, you are making a national security choice. Unfortunately, the AAP failed to recognise that,” he said, reported PTI.

Drawing a contrast with the current BJP government, Singh said, “For them, it was about numbers and publicity. For us, it is about security, accountability and protecting Delhi’s citizens without any compromise.”

AAP questions motive behind CCTV replacement

Responding to the allegations, AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the rationale behind the move.

“Hikvision cameras are already deployed across multiple Central government projects, including metro systems that are critical to public safety. If there are genuine national security concerns, why has the BJP government not imposed a comprehensive ban on their use across India?” he asked.

Bharadwaj termed the move “selective alarm” and said it raises serious questions. He added that it appears less about security and more about creating a convenient pretext to phase out existing systems and award fresh contracts to a favoured company, reported PTI. (With PTI inputs)