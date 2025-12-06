Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ambedkar's legacy strengthens my resolve to defend Constitution, says Rahul

Ambedkar's legacy strengthens my resolve to defend Constitution, says Rahul

Gandhi paid floral tributes at Ambedkar's statue at the Prerna Sthal on the Parliament House premises

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds a copy of the Consitution of India | .(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Saturday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his 69th death anniversary, with Rahul Gandhi saying his timeless legacy of equality, justice and human dignity strengthens "my resolve to defend the Constitution".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to Ambedkar and said that today, more than ever, "we are called upon to uphold, preserve and defend the values he lived for and his greatest gift to the nation, the Constitution of India".

Gandhi paid floral tributes at Ambedkar's statue at the Prerna Sthal on the Parliament House premises.

"Ambedkar ji is an icon. He showed a path to the entire country, he gave us the Constitution. So, we remember him and protect his ideas and the Constitution," he told reporters after the event.

 

Earlier in a post on X, Gandhi said, "Humble tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His timeless legacy of equality, justice and human dignity strengthens my resolve to defend the Constitution and inspires our collective struggle for a more inclusive, compassionate India."  Kharge said that on Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar's 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the party offers its profound gratitude to the architect of the Constitution and an unflinching voice for social justice.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

IndiGo fiasco result of govt's 'monopoly model', says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul alleges govt blocks his foreign meetings; BJP calls claim 'lie'

DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar clarifies on Delhi visit, rejects meeting Congress top brass

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Centre blocking visiting dignitaries from meeting LoP, claims Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Remarks against Army: SC extends stay on proceedings against Rahul Gandhi

"Throughout his life, Babasaheb stood firmly for the democratic principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice. Today, more than ever, we are called upon to uphold, preserve and defend the values he lived for and his greatest gift to the nation, the Constitution of India," Kharge said on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to Ambedkar.

"Babasaheb championed the ideals of liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity in the country and played a crucial role in ensuring the rights of every Indian, including the oppressed and marginalised, through the Constitution. Babasaheb's ideals will forever guide the nation," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, also remembered Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

"He was a visionary who dedicated his life to fighting for equality and social justice, and is a revered figure for billions across the world," Venugopal said on X.

"Our endeavour has always been to protect the Constitution he gave to us, and to fight for a world that is more just, equal and fair, in line with Dr. Ambedkar's ideals. Our humble tributes to him on this day," Venugopal said.

The Congress, on its official X handle, paid tributes to Ambedkar and said he "empowered us with the strength of the Constitution, granting us the right to equality and justice".

"We will continue to uphold his ideals and protect the Constitution. Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan," the party said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Varanasi police deploy next-gen drones for Kashi Tamil Sangamam security

Varanasi police deploy next-gen drones for Kashi Tamil Sangamam security

Noida Pollution, Pollution, Smog

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', temperature drop adds to woes

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Centre releases over ₹68,000 crore to states under Mgnrega in FY26

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

ECI extends Kerala electoral roll revision timeline ahead of polls

BR Gavai

SC has reshaped free speech contours since Independence: Former CJI

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress Congress B R Ambedkar Ambedkar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon