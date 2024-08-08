Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Andhra Pradesh govt abolishes two-child policy for local body elections

The two-child policy was introduced in the then unified Andhra Pradesh in 1994, barring candidates with more than two children from local body elections

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, resolved on Wednesday to abolish the two-child policy, which disqualifies individuals with more than two children from contesting elections in the state’s rural and urban local bodies.

The cabinet agreed to amend the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act-1955, AP Municipalities Act-1965, and AP Panchayat Raj Act-1994 to remove the clauses that prevent individuals with more than two children from running in municipal and panchayat elections.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After the meeting, State Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said the decision to eliminate the two-child rule was made in light of changing socio-economic needs and population balance, considering the declining total fertility rate (TFR).

This development comes at a time when the delimitation freeze is likely to end in 2026. Concerns are mounting in southern states such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana, where there is fear about being disadvantaged in effectively managing their population growth compared to other areas.

The delimitation process could result in a reduction of Lok Sabha seats for these states. Additionally, states that have rigorously enforced a two-child policy are voicing grievances about receiving a smaller portion of central funds, as allocation is frequently determined by population size.

The two-child policy was introduced in the then unified Andhra Pradesh in 1994, barring candidates with more than two children from local body elections.

In some states, people with more than two children were prohibited from running for elections, holding government positions, or receiving certain government benefits.

More From This Section

LIVE: Situation in Bangladesh still evolving, hope for early restoration of law and order, says MEA

Bias, maternity leave setbacks stall women's growth at workplace: Report

25% GenZ up for new-age jobs, 43% ready to give up work-life balance: Study

Indian truckers stranded at Indo-Bangladesh border, living on puffed rice

Nag Panchami 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, importance and more


According to the AP Panchayat Raj Act of 1994, a person with more than two children is disqualified from contesting elections unless their children were born before May 30, 1994. The amendment bill is expected to be presented in the next Assembly session.

States that have implemented the two-child policy include Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

[With agency inputs]

Also Read

'Devastated' Andhra brand image needs revision for state reconstruction: CM

Andhra Guv promulgates ordinance for Rs 1.3 trn Vote-on-Account budget

Andhra govt deletes Jagan's name from education-focused welfare schemes

Andhra Pradesh debt at Rs 9.74 trn: Naidu in white paper on finances

TTD board dissolved after new govt formation, new committee to form soon

Topics : Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh Two child policy Uttar Pradesh state elections Maharashtra Odisha Karnataka Gujarat BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon