Home / India News / Bomb scare at Rohini school: Hoax email raises alarm day after nearby blast

After blast in Dekhi's Prashant Vihar, a private school in Rohini receives hoax bomb threat. Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the origin of the threat email to trace the perpetrator

Representative Picture. (Photo:PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

A private school in Delhi’s Rohini area received a bomb threat via email on Friday morning. The alert came just a day after a low-intensity blast in the Prashant Vihar area, which left one person injured, according to a PTI report. 
 
Prompt act by Delhi Fire Services
 
According to officials, the Delhi Fire Service was informed about the threat by the police at 10.57 am. A team from the Delhi Fire Service, along with personnel from the Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad, and dog squad, immediately rushed to the scene to secure the premises. A thorough search of the school was conducted.
 
 
“No suspicious object was found during the search, and the bomb threat was subsequently declared a hoax,” said a senior Delhi Fire Service officer. Despite the false alarm, the incident raised concerns among parents and locals, given the recent blast in the vicinity.
 
Police have launched an investigation into the origin of the email to trace the perpetrator behind the hoax threat. Authorities have assured that stringent action will be taken against those responsible.
 
The low-intensity blast in Prashant Vihar on Thursday is also under investigation. While officials have not linked the two incidents, they are treating both cases separately. 
 
Increasing hoax bomb threats in India

From schools to airlines, bomb threats in India have increased significantly, sometimes leading to the immediate suspension and diversion of numerous flights. According to a Business Standard report from November 28, 2024, at least 1,143 hoax bomb threats were made to domestic airlines between August 2022 and November 13, 2024. However, the current year has seen a significant surge in such threats, with about 994 of these threats reported in 2024 alone.
 
In October 2024, the number of hoax calls reached its peak, with a staggering 680 reports recorded that month. IndiGo was the most affected airline, receiving 197 hoax calls. Other major carriers targeted included Air India with 191 calls, Vistara with 151, Akasa Air with 67, and SpiceJet with 29.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

