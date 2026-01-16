Saudi of green energy? Andhra's $10 bn green ammonia hub nears reality

Andhra Pradesh’s dream of becoming a green energy export hub — the “Saudi Arabia of green energy” — is moving closer to reality. Work on India’s first and the world’s largest green ammonia complex by AM Green at Kakinada is entering its final lap, with the first major equipment erection for the $10 billion export hub scheduled for Saturday.

The project will be a milestone as, for the first time, green energy molecules produced domestically will be exported to global markets. Initially, exports will be targeted to countries like Germany, Japan, and Singapore, firmly positioning India — and Andhra Pradesh — as a clean energy exporter on the world stage. Long-term supply deals are already in place with companies in these countries.

"Andhra Pradesh moves closer to becoming the Saudi Arabia of green energy.

From Kakinada - Germany, Singapore and Japan," Nara Lokesh, the state minister for information technology and human resources development, posted on the X platform. The planned capacity of the unit is 1.5 million tonnes a year, with the first phase to be commissioned by March 2027, a government source said.

The event on Saturday will be attended by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan, marking a defining moment for Andhra Pradesh and for India’s position in the global green-energy value chain.

The AM Green project represents one of the largest clean energy investments ever made in India, a government statement said. The project will generate up to 8,000 jobs during the construction phase, besides creating large-scale, high-skill employment during operations and across allied industries such as renewables, logistics, storage, and port services. The project is being developed through the brownfield conversion of an existing ammonia-urea complex, representing one of the country’s most significant industrial revival stories.

This project uniquely demonstrates Andhra Pradesh’s capability to offer the entire clean energy value chain from a single state, a first for India. This includes large-scale renewable energy generation (solar and wind), round-the-clock power enabled by pumped hydro storage, green hydrogen production, green ammonia manufacturing, and port-based export infrastructure for global markets.

The integrated system includes 7.5 gigawatts (GW) of solar and wind energy, 1,950 megawatts (MW) of electrolyser capacity, and 2 GW of round-the-clock renewable power, supported by pumped hydro storage, including India’s first such project at Pinnapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

First-of-its-kind global export linkages

AM Green has already entered into long-term supply agreements with leading global players, including Uniper (Germany), and is engaged with major companies in Japan and Singapore, making this the first instance of green energy exports from India to Europe and advanced Asian markets.

Green ammonia from Kakinada will be used globally for clean shipping fuel, power generation, and as a pathway to green hydrogen, supporting international decarbonisation goals.

Policy support and timelines

Aligned with the Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2024, this project cements Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in India’s clean energy transition and establishes the state as the country’s primary hub for green hydrogen and green ammonia. The Government of Andhra Pradesh reaffirmed its commitment to providing policy support, infrastructure, and fast-track clearances to ensure that projects of global significance continue to choose the state as their preferred destination.

“This project is not just an industrial investment — it is a statement of intent. Andhra Pradesh is leading India into the era of clean energy exports and global climate leadership,” the government stated. The final phase of the project will be in place by 2030.