Check flyer handling capacity before allowing new flights: BCAS to airports



The civil aviation security regulator issued directions in this regard on May 22 in a move to reduce congestion and delays inside terminals. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has asked airports to check passenger handling capacity at security checkpoints before allocating slots.



The BCAS move comes in the backdrop of the chaos at Delhi airport last winter, with passengers complaining of long waiting times at entrance and security checks. Following this, the civil aviation ministry took several steps to decongest terminals at Delhi. Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also chaired meetings to assess readiness of airports for peak travel seasons. The directive will not immediately impact ongoing flight schedules. However, the Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO) has objected to the order, saying the parameters considered by the regulator are too conservative. The airports believe that massive capital expenditure would be needed for capacity augmentation if the directives are implemented. APAO has also urged the civil aviation ministry to appoint an international consultant to undertake such an exercise.



On the domestic side, the processing capacity per machine per hour has been kept at 135 and 180 passengers--the higher throughput is for machines with automated tray retrieval systems. On the international side the processing capacity per machine per hour is 105 and 160 passengers. BCAS has fixed the maximum per-hour passenger processing capacity (to be updated twice each year) of airports based on baggage X-ray machines and screening facilities for staff and crew, among other things. This in turn has been determined by per-hour processing capacity at each baggage X-ray machine.

On Saturday, airports across the country handled 6,721 aircraft movements and over a million passengers. This includes both domestic and international departures and arrivals. International passengers typically carry more bags than domestic ones and hence the processing capacity on machines on international side has been determined lower. Also during winter the processing capacity is likely to decrease as passengers need more trays for their jackets, winter wear etc. Thus airport operators have been advised to plan proportionate infrastructure in terms of space and equipment to meet additional requirement during the winter season.



"We have issued the directions after discussions with airports. There is transparency in the entire process and it will benefit all stakeholders. The intention is to improve passenger experience by reducing congestion and delays. Airports should not keep adding flights without increasing security capacity. Our objective is to support growth and not cap it," a BCAS official explained. The number of flights that an airport can handle depends on factors such as runway capacity, number of parking bays and facilities inside terminal. Thus Mumbai airport has little scope for increasing flights because of limited slots. At some other airports, the problem is due to limited parking bays.



In a letter to the civil aviation minister, APAO said that a more scientific approach for capacity assessment should be used including considering peak hour load, passenger processing requirements and a mix of transfer passengers among other parameters. The airports have objected to parameters considered by BCAS regarding traffic growth, capacity parameter and peak hour loads.



For instance APAO has argued that BCAS has considered 100 per cent peak hour load while determining passenger processing capacity while IATA and other agencies suggest a scientific basis for computing peak hour loads. "Transfer passengers contribute a significant share of passengers and do not use the departure facilities as there designated transfer facilities," APAO has said. "Airport operators should assess their passenger processing capacity. They should plan and prepare well in advance to augment their security check point infrastructure to meet the requirements of passenger growth and submit to BCAS headquarters for necessary examination and security vetting procedures," BCAS said in its order.