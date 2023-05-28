close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Check flyer handling capacity before allowing new flights: BCAS to airports

Directives will not immediately impact ongoing flight schedules; however, Airport Operators body objects, foresee huge capex if they are implemented

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
AAI, airports, flights, aviation, airlines

4 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has asked airports to check passenger handling capacity at security checkpoints before allocating slots.
The civil aviation security regulator issued directions in this regard on May 22 in a move to reduce congestion and delays inside terminals.

The directive will not immediately impact ongoing flight schedules. However, the Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO) has objected to the order, saying the parameters considered by the regulator are too conservative. The airports believe that massive capital expenditure would be needed for capacity augmentation if the directives are implemented. APAO has also urged the civil aviation ministry to appoint an international consultant to undertake such an exercise.  
The BCAS move comes in the backdrop of the chaos at Delhi airport last winter, with passengers complaining of long waiting times at entrance and security checks. Following this, the civil aviation ministry took several steps to decongest terminals at Delhi. Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also chaired meetings to assess readiness of airports for peak travel seasons.

BCAS has fixed the maximum per-hour passenger processing capacity (to be updated twice each year) of airports based on baggage X-ray machines and screening facilities for staff and crew, among other things. This in turn has been determined by per-hour processing capacity at each baggage X-ray machine.
On the domestic side, the processing capacity per machine per hour has been kept at 135 and 180 passengers--the higher throughput is for machines with automated tray retrieval systems. On the international side the processing capacity per machine per hour is 105 and 160 passengers.

Also Read

Top-performing global airports in 2022: Bengaluru, Delhi on the list

Podcast: Will congestion at Indian airports end anytime soon?

Delhi, Bengaluru among 10 best-performing airports globally in 2022: Cirium

Adani to unlock value in airports, data centres in future, says group CFO

Adani airports' duty-free shops to give more space to non-liquor items

HC asks Centre to inform result of consultations to regulate e-pharmacies

Parliament can transform challenges into opportunities: Lok Sabha Speaker

Hemkund Sahib Yatra in Uttarakhand resumes after 2-day halt due to snow

India saw 31% surge in malware attacks in 2022, finds SonicWall report

PM Modi releases special stamp, coin to mark inauguration of new Parliament


International passengers typically carry more bags than domestic ones and hence the processing capacity on machines on international side has been determined lower. Also during winter the processing capacity is likely to decrease as passengers need more trays for their jackets, winter wear etc. Thus airport operators have been advised to plan proportionate infrastructure in terms of space and equipment to meet additional requirement during the winter season.
On Saturday, airports across the country handled 6,721 aircraft movements and over a million passengers. This includes both domestic and international departures and arrivals.

The number of flights that an airport can handle depends on factors such as runway capacity, number of parking bays and facilities inside terminal. Thus Mumbai airport has little scope for increasing flights because of limited slots. At some other airports, the problem is due to limited parking bays.
"We have issued the directions after discussions with airports. There is transparency in the entire process and it will benefit all stakeholders. The intention is to improve passenger experience by reducing congestion and delays. Airports should not keep adding flights without increasing security capacity. Our objective is to support growth and not cap it," a BCAS official explained.

"Airport operators should assess their passenger processing capacity. They should plan and prepare well in advance to augment their security check point infrastructure to meet the requirements of passenger growth and submit to BCAS headquarters for necessary examination and security vetting procedures," BCAS said in its order.
In a letter to the civil aviation minister, APAO said that a more scientific approach for capacity assessment should be used including considering peak hour load, passenger processing requirements and a mix of transfer passengers among other parameters. The airports have objected to parameters considered by BCAS regarding traffic growth, capacity parameter and peak hour loads.

For instance APAO has argued that BCAS has considered 100 per cent peak hour load while determining passenger processing capacity while IATA and other agencies suggest a scientific basis for computing peak hour loads. "Transfer passengers contribute a significant share of passengers and do not use the departure facilities as there designated transfer facilities," APAO has said.

BCAS directives and airports' response
  • Passenger processing capacity at security checkpoints to be used for capacity addition
  • Move proposed to reduce congestion and delays at airports
  • Processing capacity per baggage X-ray machine per hour - 135 and 180 passengers for domestic and  105 and 160 passengers for international
  • Private airports object to BCAS direction, say this will escalate costs. Ask government to appoint a consultant for capacity assessment
Topics : Indian aviation Airport check-in

First Published: May 28 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Hi-Tech Pipes's net profit grows 42% to Rs 16 crore in March 2023 quarter

PVC pipe
2 min read

Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin
3 min read

Negotiations on supply chain agreement under IPEF conclude: Ministry

Future Supply Chains
4 min read

JSW Group exploring possibilities to acquire coal mines in offshore markets

JSW
1 min read

NITI Aayog meeting: CM Dhami demands Industrial Promotion Policy benefits

Pushkar Singh Dhami
2 min read

Most Popular

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

Parliament
4 min read

100 students fall sick after snake found in mid-day meal in Bihar's Araria

school children, school, students
2 min read

India facing 'very complicated challenge' from China, says S Jaishankar

Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar
4 min read

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India's new Parliament building today

Parliament
8 min read

Delhi Police detains protesting wrestlers, removes tents at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers protest
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon