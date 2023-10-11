Delhi L-G allows Police to probe role of 8 officials in helping Sukesh

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday granted permission to the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police to investigate the role of eight prison officers of the Rohini Jail in the case of an organised crime syndicate run by an alleged conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to the press note released by LG's office, investigators stated that Chandrashekhar used to pay approximately Rs 1.5 crore every month to get facilities to use mobile phones and a separate barrack without any hindrance at the jail.

The eight officials, who have already been arrested, had also allegedly facilitated Chandrashekhar by making his stay comfortable and ensuring privacy so that he could use mobile phones in the jail. He had two mobile phones while he was inside the jail.

"The footage of various cameras of Rohini Jail were collected and analysed, duty roster of the said staff was checked, phone details were analysed and information was collected on the basis of the disclosure of the accused persons," the press note said.

"It was found that the said staff was deployed in the barrack of Sukesh in consultation with him so as to help him to carry out his criminal activities, for pecuniary gains."

The money was paid to all these officials, irrespective of their duties, as a bribe to ensure that they keep themselves away from revealing the secret.

Earlier this month, LG Saxena had referred Chandrashekhar's complaint regarding threat calls to his lawyer to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for further action. Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in a Delhi jail on charges of money laundering and duping several people, in his complaint to the lieutenant governor on July 8 this year claimed that his lawyer Anant Malik was getting threatening calls.

He said in his complaint that the threat calls were received by his lawyer from people "claiming to be speaking on behalf of Chief Minister (Arvind) Kejriwal and former Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain."