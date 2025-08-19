Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 06:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / E-commerce, tech startups likely to lead fresher hiring for Jul-Dec

E-commerce, tech startups likely to lead fresher hiring for Jul-Dec

"The strong hiring intent in e-commerce & Technology startups reflects the dynamic growth in this sector, creating exciting opportunities for freshers

Hiring, Jobs

Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune are at the forefront of apprenticeship hiring intent at 37 per cent, 30 per cent, and 26 per cent, respectively.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

E-commerce and technology startups are expected to lead fresher hiring in India in the second half of 2025, with 88 per cent of employers showing intent to recruit, a report said on Tuesday.

The report titled 'Career Outlook Report (HY2 2025)' by TeamLease EdTech said that there is a strong job market for freshers, with retail (87 per cent) and manufacturing (82 per cent) following closely behind startups, which reflects broad demand for young talent across sectors.

"The strong hiring intent in e-commerce & Technology startups reflects the dynamic growth in this sector, creating exciting opportunities for freshers.

"As industries evolve with technology, freshers who blend technical expertise with adaptability and human skills will find themselves well-positioned. The rise in degree apprenticeship programmes further underscores the demand for practical, skill-based learning pathways," TeamLease EdTech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.

 

The Career Outlook Report (HY2 2025) by TeamLease EdTech is based on inputs from 1,065 employers across sectors during May and July.

Also Read

India Post

India Post rolls out advanced postal technology project worth ₹5,800 cr

Amazon

Amazon India hires 150,000 seasonal workers ahead of festive demand surge

Swiggy

Swiggy partners with Bounce to roll out e-scooters for delivery fleet

Amazon

Amazon launches 10-minute delivery in Delhi, expands quick commerce play

India quick commerce

Qcom thrives in metros but faces hurdles in smaller cities: Redseer

The report further revealed that the overall fresher hiring intent has slightly softened to 70 per cent for July-December 2025, from 74 per cent during January-June 2025, following AI-led workforce restructuring, global trade uncertainties, and a strategic focus on retaining experienced talent in core industries.

However, opportunities for freshers remained robust in high-growth sectors, it added.

Meanwhile, the report noted a steady rise in demand for degree apprentices, with Manufacturing (37 per cent), Engineering and Infrastructure (29 per cent), and Information Technology (18 per cent) leading the way.

Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune are at the forefront of apprenticeship hiring intent at 37 per cent, 30 per cent, and 26 per cent, respectively.

Smaller organisations are also displaying a notable inclination to hire freshers compared to larger enterprises, though their hiring capacity remains relatively limited, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ring Road project

Cabinet clears ₹9,814 cr projects for Kota-Bundi airport, Odisha ring roadpremium

Representational Image

Rajya Sabha passes Mines and Minerals Bill amid Opposition protests

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: CR, Harbour lines affected; schools, govt offices shut

National highway

Cabinet approves ₹8,308 cr 6-lane Bhubaneswar Bypass to ease city traffic

Indian Oil

Indian Oil, Air India sign agreement for sustainable aviation fuel supply

Topics : Technology News India ecommerce market start- ups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon