Fire breaks out at electronic chip factory in Noida, 2 firefighters killed
Two firefighters were killed and three others injured after a wall and iron beam collapsed while they were battling a blaze at an electronic chip manufacturing unit in Greater Noida
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A massive fire broke out at an electronic chip manufacturing unit in Greater Noida, killing two firefighters and injuring three others, police said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred late Monday night at the ILGIM company in the Ecotech-3 industrial area, where at least six fire brigade vehicles were rushed after information about the blaze was received, a police spokesperson said.
The firefighters were attempting to douse the blaze when a wall and an iron beam inside the factory suddenly collapsed, injuring five of them, the spokesperson said.
All five injured firefighters were immediately taken to a hospital by ambulance, where Fireman Rohit Yadav and Head Constable Driver Tirathpal succumbed to their injuries, he said.
The condition of the three other injured firefighters -- Head Constable Driver Rajpal Singh and Firemen Manish Kumar, Amit Kumar -- is stated to be out of danger and they are undergoing treatment, the spokesperson said.
Senior police officers, along with a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are present at the spot, he said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated and necessary legal action is being taken, police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:53 AM IST