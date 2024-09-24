IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted across India; check details

The national capital is witnessing a surge in temperature with a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above normal on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a cloudy sky in Delhi during the day.

However, the maximum temperature would be around 37 degrees Celsius and recorded humidity at around 85 per cent. IMD weather update for Western India The western part of India such as Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Konkan are likely to witness a downpour between September 24 and 26. The same weather conditions are likely to persist in Gujarat on September 25 and 26, while Kachchh and Saurashtra are to receive light rain from September 24 and 28.

Isolated heavy rains in Northwest India

The weather department has predicted isolated to moderate showers in northwest India except for West Rajasthan, which is likely to remain dry for this whole week. Uttrakhand might also witness a downpour from September 25 to 26 and in East Uttar Pradesh from September 26 and 27, respectively.

Northeast and Eastern India to witness heavy rainfall

The regions from Northeast and Eastern India such as Assam and Meghalaya, are likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall on September 25 and 26, while Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal to witness September 26. Similar conditions may also persist in Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Jharkhand from September 25 to September 27. Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh to witness the same weather conditions from September 24 to September 29.

Central India weather update

Isolated rainfall is also expected in Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha from September 24 to 26, while Madhya Pradesh is likely to get it from September 24 to 27.

Hot and humid weather in Sub-Himalayan Bengal and Sikkim

Most of the Indian states are likely to witness hot and humid weather over regions like Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. The IMD bulletin states, “Squally weather conditions with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting to even 55 kmph, are very likely to prevail along and off Kerala, Karnataka Konkan, Goa, and Maharashtra coasts.”