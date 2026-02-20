Delhi air quality worsens to 'poor' levels again despite rising mercury

Delhi residents woke up to a hazy morning on Friday as the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to 203 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The decline comes after a brief period of respite, with Thursday’s AQI recorded at 169 in the ‘moderate’ category.

Out of the 39 monitoring stations, 19 reported poor air quality, while 19 showed moderate AQI levels. Data was unavailable for one station.

Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI in the national capital at 275.

Other areas that reported elevated pollution levels included:

Ashok Vihar: 250

Chandni Chowk: 252

Dwarka Sector-8: 261

Mundka: 263

Patparganj: 256

Vivek Vihar: 254

Weather update

Light fog and mist reduced visibility in several parts of the city on February 20. Weather conditions remained calm during the morning hours, and no warnings were issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Thursday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels hovered around 60 per cent, with mist observed during the early hours.

Weather conditions are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next few days. Morning mist is likely to persist, while temperatures are projected to rise gradually.

Delhi weather today

The national capital is expected to see a clear sky today, with some mist during the morning hours. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius, well above the seasonal average.