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Home / World News / Hormuz remains open; JD Vance to hold talks with Pak on Sat: White House

Hormuz remains open; JD Vance to hold talks with Pak on Sat: White House

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the ceasefire as a "historically swift and successful military triumph," saying US operations had weakened Iran's military capabilities

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressing a news conference. (Photo: Reuters)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 11:32 PM IST

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The White House on Wednesday said the Strait of Hormuz remains open, dismissing reports of its closure amid claims that Iran had shut the strait following Israeli strikes on Lebanon. It also announced that Vice President JD Vance will hold the first round of talks with Pakistan on Saturday as part of ongoing ceasefire negotiations.
 
Addressing a press conference, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the ceasefire as a “historically swift and successful military triumph,” saying US operations had weakened Iran’s military capabilities.
 
She dismissed Iran’s 10-point proposal, calling it “fundamentally unserious, unacceptable, and completely discarded.”
 
“Iran's 10-point proposal was discarded, literally thrown in the garbage… the regime acknowledged reality… and put forward a more reasonable and condensed plan,” she said, adding that US red lines on uranium enrichment remain unchanged.
 
 
US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that there was “only one group of meaningful ‘POINTS’ that are acceptable to the United States,” adding that details would be discussed privately during negotiations over the next two weeks.

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A White House official, as reported by the New York Times, said the plan publicly released by Iran differs from what Trump had described as a “workable basis” for talks.
 
Leavitt said Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire agreement, a position also stated by Israel, which has continued strikes against Hezbollah.
 
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned of a response if attacks in Lebanon do not stop.
 
In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “The Iran-US ceasefire terms are clear… the US must choose, ceasefire or continued war via Israel,” adding that “the world is watching.” 

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Topics : White House United States US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict West Asia and the Gulf BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 11:32 PM IST

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