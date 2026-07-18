Infra development essential for smooth functioning of district courts: CJI

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday emphasised that judicial infrastructure development is not a luxury facility but an essential component for the smooth functioning of district courts, as he urged the governments of Punjab and Haryana to strengthen infrastructure at both sub-divisional and district courts.

The CJI stated that a lawyer's professional focus may be disrupted and their stress levels may unnecessarily increase because they worry about where to park their car in the morning while preparing to argue a case, cross-examine a witness, or draft a legal pleading.

His remarks followed the inauguration of a multi-level parking facility at the district courts complex in Chandigarh. The event was attended by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Supreme Court judges Justice AG Masih and Justice Sheel Nagu.

CJI Kant mentioned that Chandigarh holds a special significance in his life as it is his "Karam Bhoomi." He described the inauguration as an emotional moment and appreciated efforts to improve the judicial ecosystem of the city.

He noted that the new parking facility addresses a long-standing need for advocates and litigants, who have faced parking difficulties for years.

"I believe that this infrastructure development is essential for the smooth operation of district courts, not a luxury," he stated. Whenever new infrastructure is developed, it should not be viewed merely as an addition of a large facility; rather, infrastructure is the backbone of society, he added.

He further pointed out that without infrastructure, basic amenities, and essential facilities, the very survival of a city can become a crisis. He acknowledged that the Indian population has increased over time along with the country's remarkable progress.

"There are three to four components of the progress - be it democratic values, the rule of law, and economic growth, in particular, which play a vital role. We can proudly say that since Independence, the country has achieved tremendous economic progress, and the city of Chandigarh stands as a shining example of that development," he said.

The CJI shared that from the outset of his tenure, he has advocated for the development of court complexes - both district courts and high courts - to be designed and structured similarly to hospitals. Every individual who comes to court seeking justice should find basic amenities, he asserted.

CJI Kant pointed out the increasing number of bars at the sub-divisional level in Punjab and Haryana, indicating a rising demand for judicial officers.

"You may have noticed that even with annual recruitment, we are unable to fill all the posts. One major reason for that is, if we appoint judicial officers, do we have the judicial infrastructure available for them? If there are no courtrooms, what will be the use of appointing a judicial officer?" he asked.

He mentioned the notable increase in newly filed cases over the past few years.

"Let me give you the example of the Supreme Court. In 2024, nearly 75,000 cases were filed there. In 2025, that number rose to around 80,000-83,000. This year, we feel that the number will cross one lakh. Keeping this in view, I requested the central government, which increased it (sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges) from 34 to 38," he said.

Kant underscored the need to increase positions in the district judiciary, expedite recruitment processes, and improve judicial infrastructure to ensure the timely delivery of justice.

He acknowledged the prevailing narrative regarding a backlog of cases in the country and emphasised the need for an effective institutional response.

He clarified that he does not accept the claim that the pending cases amount to one crore.

According to him, when a case is filed, it is counted immediately, but it cannot be resolved on the same day due to procedural requirements and natural justice considerations.

Steps must be taken, such as issuing notices, completing pleadings, framing issues in civil suits, and allowing both parties to present evidence before a decision can be made, he said.

"As far as the procedural requirement is concerned, I do not count that case in arrears. There may be pendency, but pendency is for a good reason because the procedure provided in the law is being followed in that case," the CJI said.

Even with such considerations, he acknowledged that the courts are overburdened and that additional officers in district courts, along with a robust infrastructure, are essential.

Later, speaking to reporters, CJI Kant mentioned that artificial intelligence (AI) in the judiciary would be implemented through regulatory measures.

"You can visit the Supreme Court's website, where I have uploaded the AI regulations. You will understand how we are using AI, and how we will expand its use further. But in a regulatory manner," he said.

He asserted that the Indian judiciary is a leader in the use of technology, stating that it makes optimum use of technological advancements compared to judicial systems in other countries.