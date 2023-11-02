IRCTC is set to operate Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train; details here

The Indian Railways, in association with IRCTC Ltd, is set to begin an extraordinarily curated 'North East Discovery' tour on Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train from 16 November, to promote the North Eastern states of India, the railway ministry said.

The train will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station, and during its more than 15-day tour, it will cover Assam - Guwahati, Tripura - Unakoti, Agartala, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Kaziranga, and Udaipur, Nagaland - Dimapur and Kohima, and Meghalaya - Shillong and Cherrapunji.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train is filled with various highlights including eateries, shower cubicles, sensor-based washroom works, a flameless kitchen, a foot massager, and a small library.

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train: Places to visit

The passengers will be able to go to the below tourist places. These are as follows:

• Assam – Kamakhya Temple, Brahmaputra River, Umananda Temple at Guwahati, Tea estates at Jorhat, Kaziranga National Park

• Shillong – Don Bosco Museum, Lady Hydari Park and Ward’s Lake

• Cherrapunji – Shillong Peak, Elephant Falls, Nawkhalikai falls and Mawsmai Caves

• Itanagar – Gompa Buddhist temple and Theravada Buddhist temple

• Sibsagar – Shiva Temple, Ahom palaces and monuments

• Tripura – Ujjayanta Palace, Neermahal and Tripura Sundari

• Kohima – Khonoma Village, War Cemetery and Cathedral Church.

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train: Number of Seats

There are a total of 204 passengers that will be seated on this tourist train. The train has four kinds of class such as 2 AC Class (48), AC I Coupe (24), AC I Cabin (48), and 3AC (84).

North East Discovery' tour package: Fare

The cost of this rail tour package begins at Rs 87,755 per passenger for 3rd AC. The fare for 2 AC and 1 AC Cabin are Rs 14,2310 and 1,35,045 per passenger, respectively.

North East Discovery' tour package: Steps to book a ticket

The ticket can be booked by going to the official website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation at https://www.irctctourism.com. In case of any query, you can dial 8287930032, 8287930484, 8598931047, 8882826357.

North East Discovery' tour: Insights

As per an official statement, the unique curated tour will be starting its journey from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 16, 2023.

The IRCTC tourist train will be a 15-day inclusive tour package with train journey in particular class, night stay at AC hotels, all feasts (vegetarian only), travel insurance, services of tour escort and all transfer and sightseeing in buses, etc.

All vital wellbeing precautionary steps will be dealt with and IRCTC will put forth attempts to give a safe and memorable experience to the tourists, officials mentioned.

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train: Overview

The launch of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is in accordance with the Government of India initiatives “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and “Dekho Apna Desh” to urge domestic tourism.

This Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of modern highlights including two dining car/restaurants, shower cubicles in AC I and AC II coaches, a contemporary kitchen (flameless), sensor-based bathrooms capabilities, foot massager and a small library.