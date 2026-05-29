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Home / India News / Maharashtra readying 2,000 GPUs for innovators: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra readying 2,000 GPUs for innovators: CM Devendra Fadnavis

The state plans to provide 2,000 GPUs through a compute-as-a-service facility while targeting Rs 10,000 crore in AI investments and 1.5 lakh jobs

Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said that the state had set a target of attracting ₹10,000 crore in investments in AI | (Photo:PTI)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 8:00 PM IST

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As part of the state’s compute-as-a-service facility, Maharashtra is readying 2,000 GPUs (graphics processing units) for companies to accelerate innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.
 
Fadnavis said that the state had set a target of attracting ₹10,000 crore in investments in AI, creating 150,000 jobs and setting up six Centres of Excellence, along with the establishment of special ‘AI Innovation Zones’.
 
“If GPUs and compute facilities are not available to innovators, or if they cannot afford them, then innovation stops there. We are creating a compute-as-a-service facility through which we will make available 2,000 GPUs to all innovators so that they have direct access to them,” he said.
 
 
Fadnavis was speaking at Mumbai Tech Week 2026.
 
He explained that various government departments were encouraged to create 50 AI engines to enable use cases around agriculture, disaster management, crime and surveillance systems, human resources (HR), among other areas.

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“We have told our people to create 50 such engines for various departments and to focus on various use cases. Today, entire surveillance systems are powered by AI; traffic and disaster management have become very easy because we can train our models...” he added.
 
He added that the state was set to become the start-up capital of the country.
 
“We have seen that the confusion among investors and start-ups about whether to stay in Mumbai or go to any other city is now over, and everybody is in Mumbai; nobody is going outside. Maharashtra has been the start-up capital of India by sheer numbers and also by investment,” Fadnavis said.
   

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Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Artificial intelligence Maharashtra

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 8:00 PM IST

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