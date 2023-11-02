close
Sensex (0.77%)
64080.90 + 489.57
Nifty (0.76%)
19133.25 + 144.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5933.40 + 96.20
Nifty Midcap (1.39%)
39312.45 + 537.35
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
43017.20 + 316.25
Heatmap

Majority of Indians check sellers' rating online before ordering: Report

The Norton Cyber Safety Insights report, which was released on Thursday, surveyed 1,000 adults during August and September

e-commerce

The survey further revealed that the average amount lost to holiday shopping scams is over Rs 20,000

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A majority of adults check for a seller's rating online and assess a company's social media presence for authenticity before making a purchase, according to a study conducted just before the festivals.
The Norton Cyber Safety Insights report, which was released on Thursday, surveyed 1,000 adults during August and September.
According to the survey, about 96 per cent of the consumers geared up for pent-up purchases online during the festive season.
As many as 88 per cent of adults check for a seller's rating online, while 82 per cent assess a company's social media presence for authenticity, the survey noted.
The survey further revealed that the average amount lost to holiday shopping scams is over Rs 20,000.
To curb this, 73 per cent of those surveyed said they preferred to make payments through third-party providers like PayPal.
"With most consumers planning to shop online, it's imperative that we stay vigilant and prioritise security. The digital landscape offers fantastic deals and convenience, but it also presents potential risks," Norton India Director Ritesh Chopra said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Protect small investors against profiteering by short-sellers

DoT grants 2-month extension to telcos to register, verify SIM card sellers

Amazon is imposing fee on sellers who don't use its logistics services

Work collectively to ensure competition between large, small sellers: Modi

NewsClick row: Court sends Purkayastha, Chakravarty to judicial custody

Give data of funds received by political parties via bonds: SC directs EC

'Filthy questions': Mahua Moitra walks out of meet; panel chief counters

IRCTC is set to operate Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train; details here

Consider investing in coal, provide financing to mines: Centre asks REC

Topics : E-commerce sellers e-commerce industry

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon