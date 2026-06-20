YSRCP flags 'irregularities' in SIR implementation in Andhra, writes to EC

The YSRCP on Saturday alleged that certain issues, irregularities and practical difficulties are plaguing the implementation of SIR in Andhra Pradesh, and requested the EC to immediately take corrective measures in the interest of a free, fair and transparent electoral roll revision.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), YSRCP MLC and state general secretary L Appireddy raised several issues such as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) being interrupted, lack of adequate public awareness and others.

"I respectfully submit this representation bringing to your (CEO) kind notice certain serious issues, irregularities and practical difficulties being faced in the implementation of the ongoing SIR in Andhra Pradesh, which require immediate corrective measures in the interest of free, fair and transparent electoral roll revision," he said.

According to Appireddy, BLOs, who are entrusted with the onus of undertaking the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are also burdened with their regular departmental duties.

While carrying out SIR work, BLOs are frequently being summoned by their respective departmental superiors for attending routine official work, affecting the SIR process and causing its delay, the YSRCP leader said.

Consequently, he called for necessary instructions to all departments to ensure that BLOs are allowed to devote adequate time exclusively for SIR activities during the revision period.

Though Enumeration Forms (EFs) are being distributed by BLOs in their respective polling areas, the MLC noted that in many places they are "not being properly collected, verified and filed." Hence, he said it is causing confusion regarding the status of applications.

Flagging that adequate public awareness on SIR is lacking, Appireddy said many electors are not aware of the purpose, procedure and timelines of the exercise.

Therefore, extensive awareness campaigns through mike (public address) announcements, local publicity and other communication methods may kindly be undertaken by the poll body, he noted.

Alternatively, he said recognised political parties "may be permitted" to assist in voter awareness programmes relating to SIR.

In several places, BLOs are issuing two EFs to electors, he said, observing that one form is purportedly being treated as an acknowledgement but both forms are reportedly being collected back from voters, creating confusion and defeating the purpose of acknowledgement.

"In some polling areas, only one Enumeration Form is being issued to voters, resulting in lack of uniformity in implementation of the SIR programme throughout the state," he said.

Further, he alleged that in several places Enumeration Forms are being collected from BLOs in bulk by BLAs (Block Level Agents) belonging to the ruling party and thereafter distributed among voters.

"Such practices, if true, undermine the neutrality and transparency of the electoral revision process and require immediate inquiry," Appireddy said.

Additionally, he claimed that review meetings with BLOs are being conducted by political leaders in certain areas and highlighted that electoral roll revision is an independent statutory process.

Appireddy underscored that any alleged "political interference or influence" upon BLOs may adversely affect public confidence in the electoral process and therefore requires strict scrutiny.

Though BLOs have been empowered to collect voter photographs through the designated mobile application, in many places photographs are not being collected through the prescribed mechanism, resulting in incomplete data collection, the opposition leader said.

According to the YSRCP state general secretary, the final electoral roll published during the year 2026 has not been supplied to political parties and their BLAs, causing difficulty in verification of entries and effective participation in the revision process.

Though the electoral roll was supplied to political parties up to January 1, 2025, Appireddy noted that a substantial number of electors were enrolled and various additions, deletions and corrections were carried out thereafter.

"The updated votes are published in April, 2026, on the basis of which Enumeration Forms are being issued, has not yet been made available to our BLAs and party representatives. Non-supply of the latest electoral roll seriously affects transparency and verification of electoral records," he said.

Further, he said weak mobile connectivity and the lack of internet services are posing practical difficulties to BLOs and BLAs in uploading voter data, real-time verification and other crucial works in several agency and tribal areas.

In view of these issues, Appireddy appealed to CEO Vivek Yadav to address them with suitable action and take all necessary measures to ensure that the SIR is conducted in a transparent, fair and impartial manner.