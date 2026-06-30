NIT Rourkela develops nanotech wound dressing to fight infections

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT Rourkela), have developed a smart wound dressing that could significantly improve wound treatment by preventing infections, reducing pain during repeated dressing changes and promoting faster healing.

The advanced wound dressing, which is both clinically effective and economically viable, has been developed by combining conventional cotton gauze with modern nanotechnology and biomaterials.

For decades, cotton gauze has remained the standard dressing material in hospitals and healthcare facilities because of its low cost, high absorbency and ease of use. It is routinely used to absorb blood and wound exudates and to hold medicated ointments in place. However, despite its widespread use, traditional cotton gauze has several inherent limitations that affect patient recovery.

While advanced wound dressings such as hydrogel dressings, foam dressings, silver-coated bandages and synthetic antimicrobial dressings are available in the market, many remain expensive, require specialised manufacturing processes or depend on synthetic antimicrobial agents.

The NIT Rourkela research team, led by Prasoon Kumar, assistant professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, claimed that its innovative dressing bridges the gap between low-cost conventional gauze and expensive advanced wound care products.

"We have developed a smart cotton gauze dressing by integrating a chitosan-coated cotton gauze with an electrospun nanofibrous layer loaded with curcumin, the bioactive compound derived from turmeric that is well known for its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties," said Kumar.

Describing how it works, Devendra Verma, another associate professor, said the nanofibrous layer placed between the wound surface and the cotton gauze acts as a protective interface and prevents the gauze from directly adhering to the wound, minimising tissue damage during dressing removal.

At the same time, he said, the nanofibres gradually release curcumin over an extended period, ensuring sustained antimicrobial activity and creating a cleaner, infection-resistant wound environment.

Unlike conventional dressings that merely cover the wound, the nanofibrous membrane also provides a scaffold that supports cell attachment, proliferation and tissue regeneration. It accelerates the natural healing process. The controlled release of curcumin reduces dependence on repeated application of topical medications while maintaining continuous antibacterial protection.

Kumar said laboratory evaluations demonstrated that the newly developed dressing substantially reduces wound adhesion compared with conventional cotton gauze. "The sustained release of curcumin from the nanofibrous layer provides antibacterial protection, while the nanofibrous structure itself promotes cellular growth and tissue regeneration, enabling faster and safer healing," he said.

According to the researchers, a conventional cotton gauze bandage roll measuring 10 cm by four metres currently costs about Rs 30. But the smart dressing of a similar size would cost around Rs 50 to Rs 60 when manufactured at commercial scale, making it a potentially affordable alternative to existing advanced wound care products.

The relatively modest increase in cost, coupled with reduced pain, fewer complications and potentially faster healing, could make the technology valuable for patients requiring repeated dressing changes, including those suffering from burns, diabetic foot ulcers, surgical wounds and chronic non-healing wounds, the researchers said.

The findings of their laboratory study using the smart dressing have been published in the journal Emergent Materials. The research team is now preparing to file a patent for the technology and plans to collaborate with industry partners to undertake clinical trials.

Successful clinical validation and commercialisation could pave the way for the development of an indigenous, affordable and next-generation wound dressing capable of significantly improving wound management in hospitals and healthcare facilities across India.