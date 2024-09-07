Business Standard
Home / India News / Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi flags off Subhadra Yojana Awareness Rath

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi flags off Subhadra Yojana Awareness Rath

Majhi said that the Subhadra Yojana will empower women across the state

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday flagged off Subhadra Yojana Awareness Rath. (Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday flagged off Subhadra Yojana Awareness Rath (chariot) which will roam across Odisha creating awareness on the scheme.
Accompanied by deputy chief minister Pravatai Parida, who is also the women and child development minister, Majhi said that the Subhadra Yojana will empower women across the state.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The chief minister said the awareness chariots will sensitise people on the scheme and how to apply for it. More than 1 crore women will benefit under the Subhadra scheme in the state, he said.
"It's an opportunity to fulfil the dream of every woman. The scheme is also an identity of Odia Asmita (pride)," Majhi said.
 
Parida said that the registration for the Subhadra Yojana will continue till the last beneficiary submits her form. "There is no deadline for submitting the Subhadra Yojana form. We will ensure that no beneficiary is left out and all eligible beneficiaries get the benefits of the scheme," she said.
The DyCM said that before launching of any major programme, confusions do prevail and it is natural. The awareness chariot will clear doubts in the minds of the people. "The government will reach out to all beneficiaries. I assure that no one will be left out under the scheme," she said.
Under the scheme, the women beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 per annum for five years. The first instalment of Rs 5,000 will be given on September 17, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birth anniversary.
Officials said that the state government has set a target to enroll at least 1 crore women beneficiaries under Subhadra Yojana, a promise made by the BJP in its election manifesto.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tata Power

Tata Power awards contracts worth Rs 11,481 cr to local suppliers in Odisha

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

CM Majhi inaugurates operation centres of four IT companies in Bhubaneswar

CM Majhi, Silicon Carbide facility

India's 1st Silicon Carbide manufacturing facility to be set up in Odisha

Agnibaan is a two-stage launch vehicle with the capability to carry up to 100 kg payload to an extent of around 700 km to Earth's lower orbit

India successfully tests Agni-4 ballistic missile off Odisha coast

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya

Odisha set to lead petrochemical sector: Union minister Anupriya Patel

Topics : Odisha Odisha government welfare schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon