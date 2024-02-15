PM Modi announces PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, to invest over 75000 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a scheme to encourage people to install solar panels on their roofs.

According to the government's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana , the government aims to light up over 1 crore houses providing free 300 units of electricity every month by investing over 75000 crore in this project.

This scheme was first announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the interim budget 2024-25.

Under this scheme, beneficiaries will be provided with substantive subsidies which will be transferred directly to their bank accounts.

PM Modi shared a thread of tweets on X where he also mentioned that the Central government will ensure that there will be no cost burden on people. For further convenience, all the stakeholders will be integrated into the National Online Portal.

"In order to popularise this scheme at the grassroots, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats shall be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions" PM Modi added.





READ: Govt plans $9 billion rooftop solar push amid looming Lok Sabha elections

He urged all residential consumers to strengthen PM - Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana through https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in to boost solar power and sustainable progress.

How to apply for PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna?

Here are the simple steps to apply for PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna:

Step 1: The first step is to register yourself and submit the following details;

State,

Electricity distribution company,

Consumer number,

Mobile number, and

Email ID.

Step 2: In this step log in with your consumer and mobile number and apply for the rooftop solar as per the form

Step 3: In the third step wait for your feasibility approval and install the plant by any of the registered vendors in your DISCOM.

Step 4: Once the installation is completed successfully, you can apply for the net metre by submitting your plant details.

Step 5: You will get a commissioning certificate once the installation of the net metre and inspection are done by DISCOM.

Step 6: Once you get the commissioning report, submit your bank details and cancelled cheque through this portal. You will receive your subsidy in your bank account within 30 days.