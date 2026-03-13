Friday, March 13, 2026 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi flags off 3 train services, unveils ₹4,570 cr projects in Assam

PM Modi flags off 3 train services, unveils ₹4,570 cr projects in Assam

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of a Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop at Bashbari in Kokrajhar district

In this screengrab from a video posted on March 13, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone and unveils various development works in Kokrajhar, Assam. (@NarendraModi/Yt via PTI Photo)

In this screengrab from a video posted on March 13, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone and unveils various development works in Kokrajhar, Assam. (@NarendraModi/Yt via PTI Photo)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unvieled various development projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore and flagged off three new train services aimed at improving connectivity in Assam's Kokrajhar and the North-East region. The three trains are the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express and the Narangi-Agartala Express.

The Prime Minister is on a 2-day visit to Assam ahead of the assembly elections. He performed Bhoomi Poojan and laid foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore via Video Conferencing from Guwahati as he was unable to go to Kokrajhar due to bad weather.

The Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express which will provide direct rail connectivity between the North-East and Southern India, while the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express will enhance connectivity between Assam and West Bengal, and the Narangi-Agartala Express will improve connectivity between Assam and Tripura, facilitating smoother inter-state travel for passengers, traders and tourists. 

 

These projects will help reduce traffic congestion in Kokrajhar distric located in the Bodoland Territorial Region of Assam and improve connectivity, tourism, agricultural access, healthcare access and rural mobility.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of a Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop at Bashbari in Kokrajhar district. The workshop will strengthen railway maintenance infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency and create employment opportunities in the region.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

India holds off US trade deal for several months amid fresh probe

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin urges PM to release ₹3,112 cr pending Jal Jeevan Mission dues to TN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch ₹47,600 crore projects in Assam ahead of elections

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress attacks Modi govt over 'silence' on Khamenei assassination

IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati develops radiation-resistant mortar for nuclear facilities

PM Modi also virtually performed Bhoomi Poojan of Assam Mala 3.0, a major road infrastructure initiative worth over Rs 3,200 crore. Under this scheme, more than 900 kilometres of roads will be constructed across Assam to improve inter-state connectivity and strengthen linkages between national highways and rural roads.

The Prime Minister also performed Bhoomi Poojan for six road infrastructure projects in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area, including four flyovers and two bridges, with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore.

On March 14, the Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan and dedicate to the nation various projects worth about Rs 23,550 crore at Silchar.

The Assembly polls in Assam are expected to be held next month, with the ruling BJP gearing up for a possible third consequetive term in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

LPG production up 30%, fuel supply stable, says govt amid West Asia crisis

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Ahead of polls, CM Mamata announces development boards for 5 communities

SC, Supreme Court

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking mandatory NAT in all blood banks

SC, Supreme Court

Mandatory menstrual leave may hurt women's career prospects, says SC

Kashmir, Security, Kashmir Security

Restrictions imposed in Kashmir as protests erupt in Shia dominated areas

Topics : Narendra Modi Assam train

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance