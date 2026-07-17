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Home / India News / PM Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Haryana's Jind

PM Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Haryana's Jind

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were among those present at the Jind railway station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train, between Jind and Sonipat, at Jind Railway Station, Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train, between Jind and Sonipat, at Jind Railway Station, Haryana | PTI

Press Trust of India Jind (Haryana)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 12:24 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train connecting Jind to Sonipat in Haryana from the railway station here.

With this, India has joined a select group of countries that have operational hydrogen-powered trains and marks an important step towards the adoption of clean and sustainable mobility in the railway sector.

The 89-km distance between Jind and Sonipat will be covered in two hours, with the train halting at 12 intermediate stations.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were among those present at the Jind railway station for the flagging off ceremony.

 

The prime minister waved as the train, which also had many school children onboard, chugged off from the Jind railway station.

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Designed, engineered and integrated in India, the train has been developed using indigenous technology, reflecting the country's growing capabilities in advanced railway engineering.

The train, styled in a striking sky-blue and white colour scheme, is powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology, which converts hydrogen into electricity to propel the train.

The process produces only water vapour as a by-product, resulting in zero carbon emissions during operation.

Compared to diesel trains, they eliminate tailpipe emissions, lower dependence on fossil fuels and fossil fuel imports, and operate with significantly less noise.

Unlike conventional electric trains, they do not require continuous overhead electrification infrastructure, as electricity is generated onboard through hydrogen fuel cells, making them a clean and efficient solution.

The use of green hydrogen also reduces dependence on electricity generated from fossil fuel-based thermal power plants, supporting India's transition to sustainable transport.

India's hydrogen train features a 10-coach configuration, making it among the longest hydrogen-powered passenger trains developed so far.

Its 3,200 HP propulsion system makes it one of the most powerful hydrogen-powered trainsets in operation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi hydrogen fuel Indian Railways Railways Haryana

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 12:24 PM IST

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