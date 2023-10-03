PM Modi inaugurates infra projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated projects and laid the foundation stone for new infra schemes worth more than Rs 8,000 crore at Nizamabad in Telangana.

Modi inaugurated the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of the NTPC.

It will provide low-cost power to the state and will boost its economic development. It will be one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in the country.

The PM also dedicated to the nation rail projects, including the new line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet and the electrification project between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool.

Besides, Modi laid the foundation stone of 20 critical care blocks (CCBs) under the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

These CCBs will be built in the districts of Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Hyderabad, Khammam, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubnagar (Badepally), Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, RangaReddy (Maheshwaram), Suryapet, Peddapalli, Vikarabad and Warangal (Narsampet), an official release had said.

Also Read Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government transfers 20 IAS, 20 IPS officers Amid NewsClick raids, Editors Guild of India condemn police action Developed Bharat dream can be realised only when villages get developed: PM Bihar announces 10% reservation for EWS in judicial services, law colleges IRCTC launches Amazing Goa Ex Rajkot, the package covers 5 nights/6 days