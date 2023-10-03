close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Heatmap

PM Modi inaugurates infra projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Telangana

It will provide low-cost power to the state and will boost its economic development. It will be one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nizamabad (T'gana)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated projects and laid the foundation stone for new infra schemes worth more than Rs 8,000 crore at Nizamabad in Telangana.
Modi inaugurated the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of the NTPC.
It will provide low-cost power to the state and will boost its economic development. It will be one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in the country.
The PM also dedicated to the nation rail projects, including the new line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet and the electrification project between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool.
Besides, Modi laid the foundation stone of 20 critical care blocks (CCBs) under the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.
These CCBs will be built in the districts of Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Hyderabad, Khammam, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubnagar (Badepally), Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, RangaReddy (Maheshwaram), Suryapet, Peddapalli, Vikarabad and Warangal (Narsampet), an official release had said.

Also Read

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government transfers 20 IAS, 20 IPS officers

Amid NewsClick raids, Editors Guild of India condemn police action

Developed Bharat dream can be realised only when villages get developed: PM

Bihar announces 10% reservation for EWS in judicial services, law colleges

IRCTC launches Amazing Goa Ex Rajkot, the package covers 5 nights/6 days

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Telangana

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyEarthquake in Delhi-NCR

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon