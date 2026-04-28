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Home / India News / PM Modi unveils development projects worth ₹4,000 crore in Sikkim

PM Modi unveils development projects worth ₹4,000 crore in Sikkim

The projects span a wide range of sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism and agriculture

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the closing ceremony of Sikkim's 50th year of statehood celebrations, at Paljor Stadium, in Gangtok, Sikkim. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched development projects worth over ₹4,000 crore in Sikkim while attending the closing ceremony of the state's 50 years of statehood celebrations.

The projects span a wide range of sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism and agriculture, the officials said.

These projects are aimed at accelerating holistic and inclusive development in Sikkim.

The PM's visit marks an important milestone in the golden jubilee year of Sikkim's statehood and reflects the government's "continued commitment to the rapid and sustainable development of the Himalayan state April 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the closing ceremony of Sikkim's 50th year of statehood celebrations, at Paljor Stadium, in Gangtok, Sikkim. (Photo: PTI", the officials said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Sikkim Northeast India

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

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