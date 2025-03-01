Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Pune bus rape case: Accused attempts suicide, arrested in Shirur village

Pune bus rape case: Accused attempts suicide, arrested in Shirur village

The accused allegedly raped a 26-year-old hospital counsellor inside a parked MSRTC bus at Pune's Swargate depot on Tuesday. He was nabbed in Shirur after a three-day police search and suicide bid

Pune bus rape

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning when the victim, waiting at Swargate station to board a bus to her hometown Phaltan in Satara district. (Image: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old hospital counsellor inside a stationary Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus at Pune's Swargate depot attempted suicide in an effort to evade arrest.
 
The accused, identified as Dattatray Ramdas Gade, was arrested on Friday after an extensive three-day search operation led by Pune city police.  
 

Suicide attempt and arrest  

 
Addressing the media, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed that preliminary medical reports indicated a ligature mark on Gade’s neck, suggesting an attempted suicide. It is suspected that he attempted suicide. We are waiting for the final report," he said.
 
 
According to police sources, Gade, 37, attempted to hang himself using a rope, but it snapped. Villagers in his native Gunat village, located in Shirur, intervened.  
 
Following a rigorous manhunt, Pune police tracked him down to Gunat, where he was arrested at approximately 1:10 am on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Smarthana Patil (Zone 2) confirmed that Gade was transported to Pune by 2 am, underwent a medical examination, and was formally taken into custody before being presented in court.  

Also Read

Pune bus rape

Pune bus rape case: Request for water, food led to arrest of accused

crime against women rape assault

Pune Police offer Rs 1 lakh reward for info on absconding rape accused

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar calls Pune rape 'shameful,' asks cops to ensure swift arrests

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain,Shahnawaz,Shahnawaz Hussain,election,vote,voting,election 2024,lok sabha voting

Woman faces perjury probe over false rape claims against Shah Nawaz Hussain

Calcutta High Court

RG Kar rape-murder case: HC accepts CBI appeal against life sentence to Roy

 
A local court subsequently remanded him to police custody until March 12.  
 

Key role of villagers in capture

 
Professor Ganesh Gavhane of Gunat, instrumental in the accused’s capture, stated that Gade was found with a bottle of Rogor insecticide.  
 
“During our search on Thursday night, we found Gade near a well, located near a cricket ground, in our village. As he began to run towards the village after seeing us, I kept the motorcycle headlight on to help chase him,” Gavhane said.
 
Upon being arrested, Gade reportedly pleaded with the villagers, requesting to speak to his son and promising to surrender the following day.
 

Extensive search operation  

 
The large-scale search operation involved approximately 500 personnel, including officers from the Crime Branch (Zone 2), Swargate police station, riot control platoons, and newly-recruited officers. Additionally, 400–500 local villagers participated in the effort, which culminated in Gade’s arrest on Friday morning.  
 
Commissioner Kumar emphasised that the police are working to build an airtight case and plan to seek trial in a fast-track court. “A special counsellor will be appointed to ensure the case is pursued effectively, " he said.  
 
Dismissing claims that Gade intended to surrender, Kumar said that his movements did not indicate any willingness to turn himself in.
 

Reward for villagers  

 
The Pune police have decided to award Rs 1 lakh to Gunat villagers for their assistance in capturing the accused. "Those who shared the latest information about the accused will be given the reward price. We will soon visit the village and felicitate those who helped nab the accused," Kumar said.
 

Delay in arrest

 
Acknowledging a delay in Gade’s arrest, Kumar explained that while locating him took time, the suspect was identified within hours of the crime. Surveillance footage from 23 CCTV cameras at the Swargate ST stand and 48 cameras around the bus terminal helped investigators confirm his identity.  
 
Police records indicate that Gade was previously booked for mobile theft in January 2024 at Swargate police station. Additionally, he has six cases of theft and chain-snatching registered against him in Pune rural and Ahilyanagar district.  
 
According to the police, the incident occurred early Tuesday morning when the victim, waiting at Swargate station to board a bus to her hometown Phaltan in Satara district, was deceived by Gade. Posing as a bus conductor, he allegedly misled her about her bus’ arrival and directed her to an empty state transport (ST) bus, where the crime took place — just 100 m from the security office.  
 
Following this, Gade fled Pune and sought refuge at a relative’s home in Shirur. Reports suggest he admitted to making a "mistake" and expressed an intention to surrender, but he disappeared before doing so.  
 
In response to the incident, Pune police are set to conduct safety audits of high-risk locations, including bus depots, railway stations, and poorly- lit areas.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Landslide blocks Rishikesh-Badrinath highway, CM Dhami monitoring situation

BSF

LIVE News: Clash at Indo-Bangladesh Border leaves BSF Jawan, intruder injured

Delivery man transports LPG cylinders on a cart

Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 6; domestic rates unchanged

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Delhi sees relief from heat after rainfall, IMD forecasts clear skies

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Fire tenders to deliver Sangam water across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh

Topics : Rape cases Crime against women Pune BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon