Republic Day parade tableaux feature Ram Lalla, 500-yr-old 'Mother Market'

Ram Lalla idol, which was consecrated at a grand temple in Ayodhya was the showpiece of Uttar Pradesh's tableau.

The 75th Republic Day celebrations at Delhi’s Kartavya Path on Friday, witnessed the presentation of a range of tableaux, showcasing India’s key milestones and cultural diversity.

President Droupadi Murmu, leading the ceremonial parade celebrations, drew a crowd of 77,000 national and international guests. French President Emmanuel Macron graced the event as the chief guest.

Main tableaux in Republic Day 2024 parade

1)India’s milestone Moon mission “Chandrayaan-3” spacecraft and the Sun mission “Aditya L-1” found a prominent place in the Indian Space Research Organisation’s tableau.

2)Ram Lalla idol, which was consecrated at a grand temple in Ayodhya was the showpiece of Uttar Pradesh's tableau.





READ: Republic Day 2024: 6 Indians among French contingent in parade; 5 points 3)The Election Commission's parade tableau rolled down the Kartavya Path showcasing "India-Mother of Democracy.” Notably, the poll body also celebrated its 75 years of foundation on Thursday.

4)The Ministry of External Affairs showcased the hosting of the G20 Summit and India's achievements during its presidency.

5)The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), in its tableau, focused on the “purple revolution” unfolding in the lavender fields of Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir.

6)Given India’s achievement of 75 years of independence, the Chhattisgarh tableau for the Republic Day parade presented the story of the origin and evolution of democracy in India. Chhattisgarh's tableau depicted the 600-year-old tribal tradition of community decision-making in the state's Bastar region, reflecting the democratic consciousness of the community. Jharkhand’s tableau showcased the skill of tribal women in Tasar silk production.

7)Ima Keithel, also known as "Mother's Market," is a unique 500-year-old marketplace in Manipur. It is the world's only market entirely operated by women. This iconic market served as the central theme for the state's tableau this year.

8)The Maharashtra tableau this year is based upon 350 coronation year celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

9)Dhordo, the gateway to the Rann of Kutch, was the theme of Gujarat's tableau in the Republic Day parade. Located on India’s western tip, Dhordo made it to a UN body's best villages list last year.

10)Meghalaya’s tableau, while highlighting its cherry blossoms and tourist attractions, also celebrated community-led cleanliness initiatives in Mawlynnong, Asia's cleanest village, portraying residents of all ages participating in cleanliness drives.

Notably, as this year’s celebrations focused on “nari shakti”, a total of 26 tableaux, which rolled down the Kartavya Path, highlighted "women empowerment.”