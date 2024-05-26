Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Six newborns killed in fire accident at hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

According to the Delhi Fire Department, a total of 12 children were rescued, out of which six have died, one is on the ventilator and five are admitted to the hospital

birth, birthrate, baby, infant, newborn

Representative Photo: Pexels

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as six newborns have lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at a New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar in the late hours of Saturday.
According to the Delhi Fire Department, a total of 12 children were rescued, out of which six have died, one is on the ventilator and five are admitted to the hospital.
 

The rescued newborns have been shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU hospital.
On information, police officials and firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire.
 
Fire Officer Rajesh, said, "At 11:32 pm, Fire Service Control Room received information that fire broke out at a hospital...total 16 fire tenders reached the spot and fire has been extinguished completely. 2 buildings were affected by the fire, one is the hospital building and 2 floors of a residential building on the right side also caught fire...11-12 people were rescued and they were taken to hospital. Further details will be shared later".
The incident comes on a day when 27 persons were killed in Gujarat's Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a game zone.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : newborn baby Fire accident hospitals Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon