Strict action against fake documents in SIR exercise: Jharkhand CEO

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said strict action will be taken against those submitting fake documents for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a letter issued to all district election officers-cum-deputy commissioners on Thursday evening, the CEO said reports about the creation of fake certificates in view of the SIR exercise are being received from several districts through various sources.

Kumar directed the officers to ensure prompt action against individuals involved in such activities under the provisions of the law.

He also asked them to ensure wide publicity through media, social media, and other channels that no citizen should procure fake or unauthorised documents for the purpose of SIR.

The SIR exercise in Jharkhand will be held from June 30 to July 29, during which booth-level officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door visits to fill out enumeration forms.

During a meeting with different political parties on Thursday, the CEO said SIR training is being conducted in the state. It started on June 20 and will continue till June 29.

He informed them that the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, and claims and objections regarding it will be accepted from August 5 to September 4, according to a press release issued by the office of the CEO.

The publication of the final electoral roll has been scheduled for October 7, following the disposal of claims and objections, he said.

"The main objective of this special revision programme is to ensure that no eligible Indian citizen is left out of the electoral roll and that the name of no ineligible person is included in it," Kumar said.

He stated that special volunteers would be deployed at polling stations to assist eligible citizens, the elderly, the sick, and especially the SC, ST, and particularly vulnerable tribal groups during the SIR exercise.

A comprehensive public awareness campaign will be conducted through 'Chunav Pathshala' and 'voter awareness forums' on June 30 from 11 am to noon.

The CEO appealed to all political parties to extend active cooperation in the SIR process, so as to ensure the creation of a completely accurate, error-free, and transparent electoral roll in the state.